 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Today's mass shooting brought to you by...that's new. A bow and arrow in Norway   (bbc.com) divider line
50
    More: News, Web browser, World Wide Web, AMP pages, Google, limited information, data collection, Television, BBC  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2021 at 5:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a similar white supremacy problem, to the one we are fighting here in the US.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
their last mass shooting with a gun killed 77.

This is the point of gun control, it doesn't prevent terrorists, just reduces the number of deaths substantially.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The country's police directorate has ordered all officers nationwide to carry firearms as an extra precaution.

I'm assuming a sword and a shield?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy with a bow and arrow is Hawkeye
 
Reverborama
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Help me out here.  Do we reset the clock?
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Archer was the worst captain!

J/K it was Captain Jerk
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Crazy Swedes
 
JK47
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.



Not really.  They have to use a calendar to track mass shootings.  We have to use a stopwatch.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
imagine if it'd been a drive-by bow and arrowing. staggering death toll.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If they need something on the non-lethal side...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hi, guyz!
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size



What is going on on this thread?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it too early to talk about bow control?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/ Approves
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oysterman: The only way to stop a bad guy with a bow and arrow is Hawkeye


Fark user imageView Full Size


/O.k.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JK47: mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


Not really.  They have to use a calendar to track mass shootings.  We have to use a stopwatch.


That and its news there.

Whereas a shooting at a school in Texas barely made the news last week.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


They're lucky it wasn't full auto
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn it Norway, I know you love LAPS but that Hunger Games LARP has gone too far!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's the Mad Libs of mass murder.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


Omg he killed possibly 5 people. The Vegas shooter killed 50 because he had a gun.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reset the hourglass
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


kinda left off the "this regularly happens"  from the first part to make your point, eh bud?
 
nijika
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


Ok, now apply some math to the problem and try it again.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.

kinda left off the "this regularly happens"  from the first part to make your point, eh bud?


It's almost like gunhumpers are disingenuous, lying farkwads.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only there was a good guy with a bow and arrow.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
might have to reset the sundial here actually.
 
derio42
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
> Police first received word of an attack in the town of Kongsberg, south-west of the capital Oslo, at around 18:13 local time

If only there were some way to cross all the bridges in the city without retracing his steps, he might have escaped!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Crazy Swedes


Swedes? In Norway?
/it's more likely than you think
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: JK47: mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


Not really.  They have to use a calendar to track mass shootings.  We have to use a stopwatch.

That and its news there.

Whereas a shooting at a school in Texas barely made the news last week.


Despite a fairly high rate of gun-ownership bombings are more the Scandinavian thing: https://www.bbc.com/news/world​-europe-​50339977
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The country's police directorate has ordered all officers nationwide to carry firearms as an extra precaution. Usually police in the country are not armed.

There ya go, 'Murica.  That is how you do it.
 
cz1745
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is it too early to talk about bow control?


I think we can all agree he hard really good now control. Wouldn't have hit anyone otherwise.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kids and their damn video games like *checks notes* BowHunter 3D.  Wait, that can't be right.  Skyrim?  Mordhaul?  Tomb Raider?  Hmm, there has to be some game they played and instantly became skilled at the real-world analog.
 
cz1745
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cz1745: abhorrent1: Is it too early to talk about bow control?

I think we can all agree he hard really good now control. Wouldn't have hit anyone otherwise.


Bow*
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size


Go take your Ivermectin.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: If they need something on the non-lethal side...

[c.tenor.com image 498x278]


Why does it need to be a boxing glove?  Seems a generic round-ish ball would work just as well.
Which is to say not at all.  Something heavy enough to cause enough concussive force to knock someone out would be extremely front heavy and wouldn't fly for shiat.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Roy m'boy, that's not good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With a population of 5.5 million people, it's hard to find enough people in one spot to be considered a mass shooting.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to talk about Elvin Arcane Archer bans?
 
rfenster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


That is some disingenuous shiatheel editing there, just sayin'.

Unless you think nutters with bang-sticks regularly happen in Norge.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I Used To Be An Adventurer Like You, Then I Took An Arrow In The Knee.
Youtube zKx6EPimxPI
 
August11
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: Reset the hourglass


Forsooth, this should have way more funnies.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xai: their last mass shooting with a gun killed 77.

This is the point of gun control, it doesn't prevent terrorists, just reduces the number of deaths substantially.


Norwegians also still commemorate that one annually and remember it as an enormous national tragedy.

Lambskincoat: Probably a similar white supremacy problem, to the one we are fighting here in the US.


No one seems to know what was in the guy's head at this point, but I doubt it. Shooting up an Extra doesn't seem very white supremacist, and Kongsberg is a relatively affluent town with a higher percentage of ethnic Norwegians than the national average.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: JK47: mrmopar5287: "No way to prevent this" says nation where...

Ouch, this has got to hurt right in the fee-fees of gun grabbers.


Not really.  They have to use a calendar to track mass shootings.  We have to use a stopwatch.

That and its news there.

Whereas a shooting at a school in Texas barely made the news last week.


The deadly shooting at a postal facility in Memphis yesterday barely made the news.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's gonna be an interesting day in the ballistics lab.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning...
 
GalFisk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: With a population of 5.5 million people, it's hard to find enough people in one spot to be considered a mass shooting.


Not to mention the high percentage of atheists.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lambskincoat: Probably a similar white supremacy problem, to the one we are fighting here in the US.


Irony: using the favorite weapon of steppe Asians.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.