(SFGate)   Snake wrangler called to check under house: "In 32 years, the most I've found is 4 or 5". Finds 100 rattlesnakes, plot of horror movie   (sfgate.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't care if venomous snake hunting is your thing. If you're expecting 4 and you find 100, that's gotta cause every ounce of available fluid in your body to enter your bowels.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On the plus side, there weren't any rats.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nope!
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a lot of nope rope.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [media.makeameme.org image 500x373]


I was on a work call when I saw this and just blurted out laughing without hitting mute. Awesome.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: On the plus side, there weren't any rats.


This. They must be eating something. If the snakes were not there than what would be?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I don't care if venomous snake hunting is your thing. If you're expecting 4 and you find 100, that's gotta cause every ounce of available fluid in your body to enter your bowels.


Are rattlesnakes scary?
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How does he know he got them all? If he found 92, I'll bet there's at least one more.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hell no!
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Snakes Down The Drain?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snake? Snake!? Snaaaake!
Youtube r6gGcrjDmec
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many boots will they make?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: How many boots will they make?


You can have the boots, I'll be over here firing up the grill.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Biscuit Tin: I don't care if venomous snake hunting is your thing. If you're expecting 4 and you find 100, that's gotta cause every ounce of available fluid in your body to enter your bowels.

Are rattlesnakes scary?


Not really. The baby ones are kinda cute. ...and a bit dangerous because they can't control their venom as well.

It's just a snake, that you don't want to fark with unless you know what you are doing/have proper gear.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Right away, I knew I might have something special and I was hoping ... and occasionally your hopes come true."

That guy is nuts... and I'm glad there's people like him.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That sure is a lot of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
