(The Scottish Sun)   Don't you hate it when you're trying to be a Good Samaritan and help a guy down on his luck fix his broken bike, then realize it was your own and he's a no good thief? Bonus: the man was also charged with "having a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority"   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A knife? In America the guy would've pulled out a 9mm and shot the guy, not just brandished a knife.

What a loser.
 
petec
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't remember, I don't recall
I got no memory of anything at all
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think bike thieves should be killed for the crime, but I am of the opinion that public beatings are deserved.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just rig the bike so the seat will fall off the moment he stands on the pedals.
 
Birnone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The thief must have been high. When the owner said "That's my bike" as they were working on it, the sober and correct response would have been "You should have kept it in better condition".
 
