(Daily Mail)   It's ee-kea, not eye-kea, just like it's gif and not jif   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » and Business » on 13 Oct 2021 at 2:50 PM



will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years back I worked with this insufferable woman who pronounced gif as jif, queue as kway and meme as me-me, among others.
We all though so little of her that no one corrected her, we just let her continue to make an ass of herself in front of higher ups.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's pronounced "fløŕþėgłůřvîķ."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction.

It *WAS* JIF, it is now GIF

It *WAS* ee-keya, it is now eye-keya

It *WAS*  Ack-Cura it is now Acura


The market has spoken.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Ikea mispronounces their own store names in their own commercials?

IKEA - Start the Car! Commercial HD
Youtube FcG3x-ohuYI
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: So Ikea mispronounces their own store names in their own commercials?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FcG3x-oh​uYI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The ads in the UK have pronounced it as something like ick-ay-ya for years.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Correction.

It *WAS* JIF, it is now GIF


Wait, what?  Since when?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Swedish Meatballs for $7.50, Alex
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just figured "IKEA" was swedish for "over-priced cheap shiat".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they get a load of trying to pronounce "Azure" in international business.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news gives me a meegraine.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Correction.

It *WAS* JIF, it is now GIF

It *WAS* ee-keya, it is now eye-keya

It *WAS*  Ack-Cura it is now Acura


The market has spoken.


Incorrect, the correct answer is no one gives a fark.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead the word is pronounced  'EE-key-uh, according to a US YouTuber

Well there's a reliable source of information if ever I heard one!
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Gee-eye-eff.

Or if you really want to outré: golf-india-foxtrot.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: I have never been to an IKEA.
And I've lived in Sweden the past 19 years.
My town denied an IKEA store decades ago and they've never tried to return. And I have better things to do in other towns.

/honestly, it was odd I'd not been to an IKEA when I still lived in America
//csb
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: SpectroBoy: Correction.

It *WAS* JIF, it is now GIF

Wait, what?  Since when?


It helps distinguish between peanut butter and image formats.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL @ all the rubes still insisting we pronounce "gif" with a hard "G."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: No, it's pronounced "fløŕþėgłůřvîķ."


berfrois.comView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GIF can be Prononouced "JIF" , the same way my middle name is pronoucnes Jii Orge not GI Orge

English is a mess.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: GIF can be Prononouced "JIF" , the same way my middle name is pronoucnes Jii Orge not GI Orge

English is a mess.


"ghoti" spells "fish".
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in the English language, is the name of the country it's based in pronounced "Sweden" or "Sverige"?

/hint: English pronunciations are different than Swedish pronunciations
//extend this thought to how the name of the company is pronounced
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, free marketing!

I pronounce it 'cheapparticleboardcrap'
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's good enough for Git, it's Good enough for Gif (tm)
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: LOL @ all the rubes still insisting we pronounce "gif" with a hard "G."


It has always been and will always be hard g.
The g in graphical does not magically change to a j no matter how hard you want it to.
End of subject.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Låter bra
 
Angela Lansbury's Merkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

will.i.ain't: insufferable woman who pronounced gif as jif


She was correct on this one.  Source: The guy who invented the GIF format included a pronunciation guide in the original documentation.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: I just figured "IKEA" was swedish for "over-priced cheap shiat".


Maybe you should stop doing your own figuring then. Ikea is far from overpriced, and their build quality is actually really good, not counting the bottom line shiat. But the majority of their shiat is actually built well, and you get a deal on your furniture.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Instead the word is pronounced  'EE-key-uh, according to a US YouTuber

Well there's a reliable source of information if ever I heard one!


My Gyro.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angela Lansbury's Merkin: will.i.ain't: insufferable woman who pronounced gif as jif

She was correct on this one.  Source: The guy who invented the GIF format included a pronunciation guide in the original documentation.


That guy needs to learn how to pronounce graphical, then.
 
aug3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i put some Ikea in my Mazda, once.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ikea Meatballs
Youtube VZR-Zszkzsk
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I generally call it, "Fark goddaminit, fit you bastard before I get the farking hammer shait farker!"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angela Lansbury's Merkin: Source: The guy who invented the GIF format included a pronunciation guide in the original documentation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: So in the English language, is the name of the country it's based in pronounced "Sweden" or "Sverige"?

/hint: English pronunciations are different than Swedish pronunciations
//extend this thought to how the name of the company is pronounced


Steve Wilhite (gif creator) says it's pronounced 'jif' - like the peanut butter.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Adidas is pronounced "AH-dee-das"  according to Germans in the know (like LA-di-dah").  But really, it isn't.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Angela Lansbury's Merkin: Source: The guy who invented the GIF format included a pronunciation guide in the original documentation.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Username checks out...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S THE EE-KEE SHUFFLE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pronounce it "Icky" and I shan't be stopping.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DMDmarty: Heamer: LOL @ all the rubes still insisting we pronounce "gif" with a hard "G."

It has always been and will always be hard g.
The g in graphical does not magically change to a j no matter how hard you want it to.


But the g in "genial", "giant", and "giraffe" does, so y'know...  🧟
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Jif because you didn't specify you weren't taking about peanut butter.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Stratohead: GIF can be Prononouced "JIF" , the same way my middle name is pronoucnes Jii Orge not GI Orge

English is a mess.

"ghoti" spells "fish".


"ghoughpteighbteau tchoghs"  is another way to spell  "potato chips"
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I refuse to believe this,' one person wrote, another said: 'Umm what?'
'I'm not gonna pronounce it that way even if that's true,' a third wrote.

This "journalism" of quoting tweets, likes, posts and comments has got to go.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angela Lansbury's Merkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced "jif" because it stands for Giraffic Interchange Format.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You know giraffic like how gaming computers have a high-end giraffic card?
 
Angela Lansbury's Merkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: That guy needs to learn how to pronounce graphical, then.


Acronyms don't HAVE to be pronounced the way the letters are in the source words.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the teaser to the opera.  They pronounce IKEA correctly.


INGVAR! - en musikalisk möbelsaga om Ingvar Kamprad och hans IKEA på Svenska Teatern
Youtube BQqhsvt0alQ
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: ArcadianRefugee: SpectroBoy: Correction.

It *WAS* JIF, it is now GIF

Wait, what?  Since when?

It helps distinguish between peanut butter and image formats.


Given that it involves my laptop screen, I don't think I've ever been confused between the two.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "jif" for two reasons:

1) The creator of the format says it's "jif"
2) "gif" sound stupid.
 
