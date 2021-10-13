|
Fark NotNewsletter: Restless WHAT syndrome?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-10-13 1:47:05 PM (13 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Warm weather is coming to an end in Kentucky. Six weeks ago I made a commitment to my cycling friends that we'd do an outdoor ride every day that the weather was nice. I've since had to back down from that commitment because pretty much every day has been nice. It's been a glorious fall so far. Hope yours has been as well.
On the Fark News Livestream (4 p.m. ET Thursday) this week we've got me, Christine and Trevor back for another roundup. We've got an alien trifecta, an update on our ongoing national fish stick crisis, the most insane dance routine you've ever seen from 75 years ago, and Halloween madness has finally started hitting the news cycle. Plus, restless anal syndrome returns.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
EnzoTheCoder explained why Facebook employees were going to the office instead of working from home
NewportBarGuy proved to be unaffected by any of the rumored mobile phone network outages
born_yesterday defended getting cars from car vending machines
fragMasterFlash cleared up aleister_greynight's confusion about a casual acronym in a Fark headline
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account got an idea from Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
BigKaboom took a guess at Facebook's next acquisition
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat pointed out the trouble with wearing shorts
Im_Gumby appreciated a nice set of Fark headlines
NewportBarGuy knew what one expert was doing to find Brian Laundrie
wingnut396 defended someone who got into an argument after a car accident
Smart:
Ivo Shandor knew why Facebook's little outage was screwing up so many other websites
mgh shared a story about a neighbor getting sued after an intruder injured himself during a burglary
Bootleg noticed a problem with "COVID's mysterious two-month cycle"
Warthog told us about having a smart and awesome kid
EvilEgg had an idea of how students should respond after being suspended for protesting sexual violence
enry broke down the four-month COVID cycle
Mr. Coffee Nerves had a creative way of explaining COVID surges (and seasonally appropriate)
CSB Sunday Morning: The most memorable bit of trouble you got into as a kid
Smart: vudukungfu explained why you should be careful which of your inventions you patent
Funny: Max Wedge got in trouble just running an errand for Grandpa
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
dr_blasto agreed with diIdo tontine's opinion of hyperbole
King of Monkeys sang a song for Nikki Haley
I Browse recognized the kind of evil that drove a man to murder his pharmacist brother
Officer Barrelroll didn't mind certain technological limits
mrshowrules thought Charlie Kirk was overreaching
Politics Smart:
Nicholas D. Wolfwood suggested that Democrats should emulate Mitch McConnell
AdmirableSnackbar had a suggestion for how Senator Joe Manchin could solve his quandary
Znuh described how different hospitalized COVID patient attitudes were early in the pandemic
Purple_Urkle had an idea for how to ensure safe and secure voting during a pandemic
disaster bastard pointed out that Republicans have normally had a lobbying group help them determine strategy
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
dlarsen222 designed an award for officers who were not very protective of the Capitol and lawmakers on January 6
bugdozer showed us how curiosity killed the butterfly
artifishy's cool cat got ready to pounce
clovercat awarded this ribbon to less-than-heroic Capitol officers
TrollingForColumbine picked out a soda jerk for you, not an ordinary soda jerk for you
clovercat accidentally caught a reflection in this ancient Greek mirror
bugdozer noticed this guy checking out the mirror
Herb Utsmelz opened a drugstore for nighthawks
bugdozer found a statue for all you weirdos
verchad sent this tiger to live in the wild
Fartist Friday: Art that "explains" unexplainable events
kabloink solved the mystery of how socks keep going missing
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 11: Happy Accidents, Volume Two. A year ago we had Volume One and now an encore. SHOW us an art project that came out different than expected but became a Happy Accident & TELL us about it. An interesting oops photo blur, an errant paint stroke that made it better. All artistic mediums allowed including photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry, Photoshop, drawings, etc. Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contests before. Be sure to TELL us about the art.
Farktography: Point, Shoot, Post
This one ended in a tie with two beautiful photos: MorningBreath's trawler at sunrise and common sense is an oxymoron's dragonfly at rest
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Not news: 74-year-old Sikh man skips London Marathon. News: 74-year-old Sikh man skips London Marathon
Facebook has solved its problems with handling controversial content
France sends ambassador back to Australia after row. That's really far. I hope they let him rest his arms for a bit first
Arizona reports over 2000 additional cases, but at least it's a dry spike
Lebanoff
Star light, star bright, falling star is seen in flight. I wish it may, I wish it might, not hit me in the head tonight
Happy Yankees elimination day
"If it's Todd Akin, cancer has ways to try to shut that whole thing down"
Forbes 400 moves Trump to 404: wealth not found
3M hit with $8.2M verdict, will now be known as -5.2M
A coat designed to allow you to cuddle with your cat, gives them access to your vital organs for when they want you to know they are done cuddling
California has a growing market for droids that understand the binary language of moisture vaporators
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although for the time being I'll just be taking off my shoes at the door rather than getting a new doormat. The 1000 club remains empty again this week, but it's no tragedy since I only have basic vanilla ice cream, On the Quiz itself, FrancoFile came out on top with 928, followed by supareedy in second with 921 and Mithraic_bullshiat in third with 919. Data made fourth with 914, and JasonOfOrillia worked his way into the top five with 909.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which Canadian brand would be outfitting Canada's Olympic teams for the next two Winter and Summer Games. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that Lululemon was the only option that was a Canadian brand. Burberry is a British luxury brand, and H&M is Swedish. I guess we'll find out what an entire Olympic team decked out in yoga pants looks like when they debut their winter uniforms next year.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the Danish artist who delivered two blank canvasses to a local museum who had commissioned his work. 81% of quiztakers knew he had titled his "work" "Take the Money and Run." Interestingly, the work was supposed to be a reproduction of his earlier work that used actual currency to show the disparity of average incomes between Austrian and Danish workers, so this makes the new piece either a meta commentary on late-stage capitalism or the museum really does have a point here in wanting their money back.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where to get cinnamon rolls topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Only 60% of quiztakers knew that this was a new item available at Krispy Kreme, while I'm guessing the other 40% eat breakfast at someplace at least moderately more healthy, like Taco Bell. Personally, I think it's only a matter of time before the Cinnamon Roll Chicken Sandwich.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about that show we've all been binging on Netflix. 89% of quiztakers knew that "Squid Game" was made in South Korea. And for the other 11%, it's overdubbed and quite watchable. I mean, it's either that or stare at Oscar Isaac's tallywhacker in "Marriage Story." (Seriously, watch "Squid Game.")
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
