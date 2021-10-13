 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Overdose deaths hit all-time high, even when you don't count Ivermectin   (cnn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish the Sackler family would die off their own supply.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addiction and mental health access in this country took a massive hit during the pandemic. Our government should work on fixing that
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the headline: Hit? High? Now I want some drugs!!!
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania: Pill Mills and Dirty Cops
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend's daughter recently died due to fentanyl.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best Chappelle lines: "now I know how white people felt about the crack epidemic of the 80s... Because I don't care, either."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way


Not going to change the fact we live in a reality where it's brutal and depressing to be sober
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way


The crackdown on prescriptions is driving higher rates.

Prescription pain killers, while bad, are affordable for the most part.  Force people to get them from the streets, their lives fall apart and they dont always know what they are ingesting.

I dont pretend to know the solution.  I wish I did, but making doctors afraid to prescribe is clearly showing not to be the answer.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Addiction and mental health access in this country took a massive hit during the pandemic.


Isn't that a double negative?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: A friend's daughter recently died due to fentanyl.


My friend's childhood friend died a few months ago from fentanyl. (It was bound to happen. He was an ex-Marine. He hadn't been himself in years, apparently.) Unfortunately, I know a few people who died from fentanyl over the last five years.
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I sound fat: AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way

The crackdown on prescriptions is driving higher rates.

Prescription pain killers, while bad, are affordable for the most part.  Force people to get them from the streets, their lives fall apart and they dont always know what they are ingesting.

I dont pretend to know the solution.  I wish I did, but making doctors afraid to prescribe is clearly showing not to be the answer.


Their lives aren't falling apart. It's fetanyl cut into street drugs driving a lot of this. Some ODs are people seeking an alternative to prescriptions, others are just people accidentally ODing because they have an unknown substance they think is something they're familiar with.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way


Or let drugs be legal.  And let manufacturers pay for rehab, as needed/wanted/ordered. As it comes up.
That's the rational and moral thing to do
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opioids are the opioids of the masses.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Addiction and mental health access in this country took a massive hit during the pandemic. Our government should work on fixing that


Ain't that the truth. I regularly saw a therapist for anxiety and just general life issues, but once March 2020 rolled around everything shut down and I couldn't get a therapy session for months. Finally stuff started opening up but then everyone wanted to do tele-visits/zoom and it may not seem like a big deal, but that took all the intimacy out of it which makes it feel less personal and it's less helpful. Even today it's all tele-visits/zoom. My problems are minor in the grand scheme of things, I can't imagine what it's like for addicts whose help suddenly stopped.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I sound fat: The crackdown on prescriptions is driving higher rates.

Prescription pain killers, while bad, are affordable for the most part.  Force people to get them from the streets, their lives fall apart and they dont always know what they are ingesting.

I dont pretend to know the solution.  I wish I did, but making doctors afraid to prescribe is clearly showing not to be the answer.


Attacking the supply never works. Look at the War on Drugs and Prohibition.

You have to get rid of the demand.

Addiction help for the people on pills already.

Don't be careless with prescriptions in the first place.

Deal with the underlying cause of pain instead of just the symptoms.

Right To Die. If you have incurable chronic pain condition suicide is not an irrational decision.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That number would be a lot higher without naloxone.

A neighbor had someone overdose at their place about a year ago. With the ambulance response time, I'm not sure they would have made it if I didn't have it on-hand.

Get some and keep it close by whenever you can, you never know when you might need it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way

Not going to change the fact we live in a reality where it's brutal and depressing to be sober


Yeah, but weed is usually enough to cope with that.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I sound fat: AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way

The crackdown on prescriptions is driving higher rates.

Prescription pain killers, while bad, are affordable for the most part.  Force people to get them from the streets, their lives fall apart and they dont always know what they are ingesting.

I dont pretend to know the solution.  I wish I did, but making doctors afraid to prescribe is clearly showing not to be the answer.


My BIL is a doctor who refuses to give a prescription for any pain killer unless the patient goes to a pain clinic and gets an order from them.  He wanted back up records in case the DEA comes looking. The pain clinic ordered it.
When he took over a rural doctor's practice he said about 70 % of the patients were on oxycontin.
He started cracking down and wasn't renewing their prescriptions.  One guy he denied a refill came in a few days later complaining of excruciating pain due to a gunshot wound in his foot. BIL got him to admit he shot himself on purpose to get more of that sweet Oxy.

Rehab needs to be covered fully with insurance or without.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ryebread: That number would be a lot higher without naloxone.

A neighbor had someone overdose at their place about a year ago. With the ambulance response time, I'm not sure they would have made it if I didn't have it on-hand.

Get some and keep it close by whenever you can, you never know when you might need it.


That and trying to go clean. And dumb ass dosages.
That would happen less with legal dope and labels and weening off doses.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that the people that overdosed hit the all time high!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way

Or let drugs be legal.  And let manufacturers pay for rehab, as needed/wanted/ordered. As it comes up.
That's the rational and moral thing to do


Rational? Moral? Son, this is America. Now drink your corn syrup and watch some reality TV while the 1% loots the nation and pisses on what's left.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way

Or let drugs be legal.  And let manufacturers pay for rehab, as needed/wanted/ordered. As it comes up.
That's the rational and moral thing to do

Rational? Moral? Son, this is America. Now drink your corn syrup and watch some reality TV while the 1% loots the nation and pisses on what's left.


What don't the people that vote with the 1% get that...........
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way

Or let drugs be legal.  And let manufacturers pay for rehab, as needed/wanted/ordered. As it comes up.
That's the rational and moral thing to do

Rational? Moral? Son, this is America. Now drink your corn syrup and watch some reality TV while the 1% loots the nation and pisses on what's left.

What don't the people that vote with the 1% get that...........


Apparently, it's pretty easy to keep people voting against their self interests when you design an entire political party to appeal to the basest human instincts.
 
chasd00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i worked on a dipstick idea that you could put in street drugs to at least get an idea of potency. That way you could know if your drugs are laced with fentanyl or not. I gave up after pitching it to a pharmacist friend of mine who stated the obvious fact that an addict isn't going to throw their drugs away because of what your strip says.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Wish the Sackler family would die off their own supply.


If we tied some pipes to their toes I bet we'd really enjoy the noise it makes when they swing in the breeze.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stupid reporter didn't say how many of those deaths were from cannabis ODs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chasd00: i worked on a dipstick idea that you could put in street drugs to at least get an idea of potency. That way you could know if your drugs are laced with fentanyl or not. I gave up after pitching it to a pharmacist friend of mine who stated the obvious fact that an addict isn't going to throw their drugs away because of what your strip says.


Only because there are no refunds.  Which is why they need to be legal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Stupid reporter didn't say how many of those deaths were from cannabis ODs.


Only one. Some girl named Becky.

Sad.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Addiction and mental health access in this country took a massive hit during the pandemic. Our government should work on fixing that


Some of them don't want to.

comicsandmemes.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Which is why they need to be legal.


They need to be legal because it's dangerous going into the run-down-bad-part of town looking for dealers.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't become addicted to opioids.

This helpful life tidbit brought to you by Captain Billy's Fish Sticks. Get hooked on fish!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: Which is why they need to be legal.

They need to be legal because it's dangerous going into the run-down-bad-part of town looking for dealers.


That's a given
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Say you you're a doctor in one of these backwaters that have been hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic. Someone comes in, and tells you they're in pain, it's constant and they can't sleep. Since there are few white collar jobs in those places, you know they're doing a physically grueling job, or, used to anyway, before work dried up because the mine was closed down because you're just noticing the Medicaid on file.

You probably throw pain killers at them - because you can't prescribe societal changes that would allow him to heal. You can't prescribe a more robust social safety net, or new jobs, or a better standard of living, or a better home; but you can make the pain go away temporarily.

Here's some oxy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: You really shouldn't become addicted to opioids.

This helpful life tidbit brought to you by Captain Billy's Fish Sticks. Get hooked on fish!


Did herion once. Missed the vain. Still epic. Omfg. Knew instantly why people ruin their lives. That good. Never did it again.
And I can attest.  Get really drunk, but not farked up and get in a hot bath.  Same feeling.  And not addictive.
Ymmv.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Porous Horace: You really shouldn't become addicted to opioids.

This helpful life tidbit brought to you by Captain Billy's Fish Sticks. Get hooked on fish!

Did herion once. Missed the vain. Still epic. Omfg. Knew instantly why people ruin their lives. That good. Never did it again.
And I can attest.  Get really drunk, but not farked up and get in a hot bath.  Same feeling.  And not addictive.
Ymmv.


I've snorted it, but never injected it. Too afraid. I can do a tipsy, hot bath, though.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: One of the best Chappelle lines: "now I know how white people felt about the crack epidemic of the 80s... Because I don't care, either."


I think being scared of black people and wanting lock them up for decades counts as some sort of caring.
 
AeAe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can only hope these are white Trump supporters.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I sound fat: AlgaeRancher: Opioids huh I thought they were cracking down on the perpetrators

/ let them be liable, it's the only way

The crackdown on prescriptions is driving higher rates.

Prescription pain killers, while bad, are affordable for the most part.  Force people to get them from the streets, their lives fall apart and they dont always know what they are ingesting.

I dont pretend to know the solution.  I wish I did, but making doctors afraid to prescribe is clearly showing not to be the answer.


Also make it so that many doctors aren't afraid to subscribe suboxone.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: One of the best Chappelle lines: "now I know how white people felt about the crack epidemic of the 80s... Because I don't care, either."


The older I get the more I realize Dave don't like African Americans.
Especially when I see his first few appearances on Letterman, decades ago. I suspect Chappelle is a non poor kid making fun of genuinely poor people.
I think he left comedy central because he saw it too.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
