(NPR)   Shortage of glass means supply chain is half-empty
30
30 Comments
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn that frown upside down. "The Economy" is gonna look absolutely fabulous with all the extra money stuff costs.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

snocone: Turn that frown upside down. "The Economy" is gonna look absolutely fabulous with all the extra money stuff costs.


I'm already super-excited for the gas-prices, 50-year-old me gets to go back to his childhood, bonus!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot uses glass to make a chain.  It would chip all the time, and how are you even going to bend and close the links?
 
Gestalt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All hail the glorious efficiencies of the free market, which apparently has to ship recycled glass from L.A. to Shanghai and then back again to make sure our products have containers.
 
freidog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just like many other industries struggling to secure supplies, producers of pasta sauce

eh, can manage.

and high-end spirits

Declare a national emergency.  Melt down the entire White sands national park. DO SOMETHING!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

deadsanta: snocone: Turn that frown upside down. "The Economy" is gonna look absolutely fabulous with all the extra money stuff costs.

I'm already super-excited for the gas-prices, 50-year-old me gets to go back to his childhood, bonus!!


Gas prices as adjusted for inflation have been basically flat since 1978.  Couple that with cars that are 2-3 times more efficient than those made in the 70s and I don't know that you have anything to complain about.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TFA Nails it:
""There is no shortage of the raw materials to make glass in this country"
"The problems are not at home: Domestic glass manufacturers insist they're making as many bottles as ever."
"But 20% to 30% of the food and beverage bottles used in the U.S. are typically imported from Europe or Asia."

Something like glass seems like an absolutely moronic thing to globalize. How farking cheap is that 30%?
Can we get some of that corn/methanol subsidy money and build some farking factories?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?
 
MFK
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: TFA Nails it:
""There is no shortage of the raw materials to make glass in this country"
"The problems are not at home: Domestic glass manufacturers insist they're making as many bottles as ever."
"But 20% to 30% of the food and beverage bottles used in the U.S. are typically imported from Europe or Asia."

Something like glass seems like an absolutely moronic thing to globalize. How farking cheap is that 30%?
Can we get some of that corn/methanol subsidy money and build some farking factories?


maybe one of these defense contractors can start using some of the money we send them every year and produce something this country actually since they can't just blow our shiat up in the desert anymore.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aluminum shortages are affecting canning. Now glass affecting home canners
 
MFK
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MFK: DoganSquirrelSlayer: TFA Nails it:
""There is no shortage of the raw materials to make glass in this country"
"The problems are not at home: Domestic glass manufacturers insist they're making as many bottles as ever."
"But 20% to 30% of the food and beverage bottles used in the U.S. are typically imported from Europe or Asia."

Something like glass seems like an absolutely moronic thing to globalize. How farking cheap is that 30%?
Can we get some of that corn/methanol subsidy money and build some farking factories?

maybe one of these defense contractors can start using some of the money we send them every year and produce something this country actually needs since they can't just blow our shiat up in the desert anymore.


FTFM dammit
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?


Ncsb: I live in St. Louis and we have recycling is perfect for trash pick up. Because I'm old and bored I stare out the window a lot. More often than not I've noticed they are putting the recycle directly into the trash bin when the trucks come through. I suppose it's because of the staff shortage and they don't have the people or the trucks to pick up two separate runs. Either way, it's complete bullshiat..
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?


Capitalism isn't designed to produce what people need.  It is designed to produce whatever will bring the highest return on investment.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?


I don't think so.

"Currently, U.S. recyclables are no longer profitable, and no one wants to buy them.

"China used to buy the majority of the world's plastics and paper for recycling, The New York Times reported. The U.S. has been the #1 generator of plastic waste in the world for years and used to ship more than half of its total plastic production to China, a November 2020 study found. The research also noted that up to one-fourth of American plastics sent abroad were contaminated or of poor quality, which would make it extremely difficult to recycle anyways.

"Starting Jan. 1, 2018, China banned imports of most scrap materials because shipments were too contaminated, The Times reported; the country no longer wanted to be the "world's garbage dump."

As a result, the U.S. and other Western nations who had relied on China to offload their recyclables saw a "mounting crisis" of paper and plastic waste building up in ports and recycling facilities, The Times reported."

https://www.ecowatch.com/us-recycling​-​industry-2652630035.html
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?


You need an infrastructure for collecting it.  And having a parallel run of recycling-only trucks can get expensive.  Recycling dumpsters can get expensive and not cost-effective if people don't drop off their recycling.  And there needs to be a systematic nationwide infrastructure for collecting it by the glass companies.  If the nearest glass factory is ten hours away, a municipality won't want to pay a city employee to haul a trailer full of glass to the factory.  If transportation is expensive, then the municipality wouldn't want to stockpile and hold on to glass, because any revenue from selling would be swallowed up by expenses.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?


In Georgia, our recycling programs won't even accept glass anymore because they got tired of dealing with it when it broke in transit.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?

Ncsb: I live in St. Louis and we have recycling is perfect for trash pick up. Because I'm old and bored I stare out the window a lot. More often than not I've noticed they are putting the recycle directly into the trash bin when the trucks come through. I suppose it's because of the staff shortage and they don't have the people or the trucks to pick up two separate runs. Either way, it's complete bullshiat..


A few years ago China stopped taking our "dirty" recycling (mixed materials on the same item) and ever since then most US recycling places can't turn a profit so shiat's just going into the garbage.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I started working at an olive oil and vinegar store a few months ago. Bottling is a huge issue. We recently got a shipment that was due over two months ago. It was "scary" for a moment there that we wouldn't have enough bottles. I hope the owner preorders as much as she can. The holidays are right around the corner. And, who doesn't love olive oil and/or vinegar?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?


Recycling is like water conservation efforts. It can reduce demand and prolong supply, but it will never meet the demand for raw materials

Also some industries cannot use recycled products to meet specifications of certain products
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?

Recycling is like water conservation efforts. It can reduce demand and prolong supply, but it will never meet the demand for raw materials

Also some industries cannot use recycled products to meet specifications of certain products


In the US Southwest, lack of water will end growth entirely. They should be strategically stopping growth and replanning these economies to use less water.
 
Space Banana Physicist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?

Ncsb: I live in St. Louis and we have recycling is perfect for trash pick up. Because I'm old and bored I stare out the window a lot. More often than not I've noticed they are putting the recycle directly into the trash bin when the trucks come through. I suppose it's because of the staff shortage and they don't have the people or the trucks to pick up two separate runs. Either way, it's complete bullshiat..


That's not why.

The recycling that we have come to believe in has, for the most part, been a farking lie the whole time. The plastics industry - ahem: the petrochemical industry - has absolutely no reason to lose money recycling plastic when they can sell you new plastic instead. Go ahead and check up on the actual percentages and end markets for recycled goods. We'll wait.

The rest of it was dumped in China. China decided not to accept any more American (and European) waste. Our entire national recycling infrastructure was this: Ship that shiat to the PRC. Now that they no longer accept it, cities have had to abandon the pretense they possessed 'recycling programs.' Well okay they haven't abandoned the pretense. But the reality is just as you described.

It's all landfill all the time now.

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/897692​0​90/how-big-oil-misled-the-public-into-​believing-plastic-would-be-recycled
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freidog: Just like many other industries struggling to secure supplies, producers of pasta sauce

eh, can manage.

and high-end spirits

Declare a national emergency.  Melt down the entire White sands national park. DO SOMETHING!


Eh, my McCormick's vodka comes in a plastic jug.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i was ok at the beginning of this when shortages were one or two things here and there, now that it's everything my skeptic-ometer is starting to buzz.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: Hey Nurse!: Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?

Ncsb: I live in St. Louis and we have recycling is perfect for trash pick up. Because I'm old and bored I stare out the window a lot. More often than not I've noticed they are putting the recycle directly into the trash bin when the trucks come through. I suppose it's because of the staff shortage and they don't have the people or the trucks to pick up two separate runs. Either way, it's complete bullshiat..

That's not why.

The recycling that we have come to believe in has, for the most part, been a farking lie the whole time. The plastics industry - ahem: the petrochemical industry - has absolutely no reason to lose money recycling plastic when they can sell you new plastic instead. Go ahead and check up on the actual percentages and end markets for recycled goods. We'll wait.

The rest of it was dumped in China. China decided not to accept any more American (and European) waste. Our entire national recycling infrastructure was this: Ship that shiat to the PRC. Now that they no longer accept it, cities have had to abandon the pretense they possessed 'recycling programs.' Well okay they haven't abandoned the pretense. But the reality is just as you described.

It's all landfill all the time now.

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/8976920​90/how-big-oil-misled-the-public-into-​believing-plastic-would-be-recycled


I used to work in a bar. One owner was against recycling for reasons that you're giving. The other owner was totally into recycling. So, that kept things interesting.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
draft beer it is, then.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Smelly Pirate Hooker: With all the "shortages" of materials, I wonder why the U.S. doesn't have, at this point, a more robust recycling industry to make up for the shortages of materials like glass, plastic and cardboard.

Or do we and I just don't know about it?

In Georgia, our recycling programs won't even accept glass anymore because they got tired of dealing with it when it broke in transit.


Ours said it was too heavy so it cost to much to pick up curbside, so please bring it in yourself so the county doesn't have to charge more for recycling. This message came with a price hike. We put glass in the same curbside pickup container as always.

The recycling program here always seemed half assed anyway. I always figured they put it in place to look like a progressive city to try to lure some big company in and when that didn't work they've just been chipping away at it.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter , your S O will always complain they if you made more money you could fill up that half empty glass ..
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RE: Recycling (hah)
Keep in mind that glass containers especially used to get bought back by the company that sold it to you in first place, sterilized, and reused. Coke, I'm looking at you.

The part of the recycling system that matters (aluminum, glass, and cardboard boxes) is all a shell game by the industry that generated those containers in getting us to subsidize their product lifecycle.

In the meantime, we should really just stop recycling anything else, just send that stuff to the landfill. The plastic and dirty food packaging mixed in with the valuable stuff doesn't mean that stuff is going to get recycled, it just means all of it goes to the landfill instead of only some of it. If local ordnances want to do composting too for the bio-matter stuff, fine, but it shouldn't leave your general area.
 
whitroth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And just *why* is there a "supply chain problem"? It couldn't *possibly* have anything to do with the wealthy taking American jobs and shipping them out of country or overseas so they could pay sweatshop wages, and have what's made made more cheaply (better for planned obsolescence) for ROI, could it?

Nahhh.....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: RE: Recycling (hah)
Keep in mind that glass containers especially used to get bought back by the company that sold it to you in first place, sterilized, and reused. Coke, I'm looking at you.

The part of the recycling system that matters (aluminum, glass, and cardboard boxes) is all a shell game by the industry that generated those containers in getting us to subsidize their product lifecycle.

In the meantime, we should really just stop recycling anything else, just send that stuff to the landfill. The plastic and dirty food packaging mixed in with the valuable stuff doesn't mean that stuff is going to get recycled, it just means all of it goes to the landfill instead of only some of it. If local ordnances want to do composting too for the bio-matter stuff, fine, but it shouldn't leave your general area.


Not landfills - incinerators. There's plenty of stored energy in paper and plastic. Use it to supply part of the base load requirements for your electrical grid. The ash can then be processed to recover metals.

Example: http://www.metrovancouver.or​g/services​/solid-waste/wte-and-disposal/waste-to​-energy-facility/about/Pages/default.a​spx
 
