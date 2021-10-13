 Skip to content
(Scotsman)   Wildlife Photographer of the Year winners announced. Prepare yourself for stunning natural beauty and OH GOD KILL #7 WITH FIRE   (scotsman.com) divider line
    Coral reef, Zack Clothier, Insect, Alex Mustard, Bear, Hibernation, Gil Wizen, fishing spider  
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
18 of the most spectacular animal and nature pictures

Am I unable to count?
 
kore
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wegro: 18 of the most spectacular animal and nature pictures

Am I unable to count?


It's because the one's you're missing are in the room with you.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Note to self: Don't go to Brazil
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
UNDERNEATH HIS BED.

I'm not terrified of spiders, but ... nope.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wegro: 18 of the most spectacular animal and nature pictures

Am I unable to count?


Two of them were eaten by the giant spider.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Note to self: Don't go to Brazil


And if you do go to Brazil, don't wander around Brazil.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Goodyear elk is thinking he got all dressed up for nothing.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
#7 is not scary until you read that it was found UNDER someone's bed.   That turns it into a horror movie classic.
 
quiotu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've had poops like that
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was #8 taken from a submarine?....full of seamen.  tee hee
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does it count as wildlife when you've got it in a zoo?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm usually pro-spider and roll my eyes at Fark needing its fainting couch every time it sees one, but damn. Extremely poisonous, highly mobile, and hatching a brood under my bed is a combination I do not allow.


/WTF is with pic #1? That's weak as all f*ck compared to most of the other selections (which already don't compare very well to previous years)
 
Madaynun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gilligan won! Lol
#12
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought this one was almost equally interesting. I never wanted a photographic close up of a spiders ass spinning silk but here we are. Nature is beautiful and disgusting at the same time
scotsman.comView Full Size
 
