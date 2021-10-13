 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   UK government today: Don't panic buy. UK government tomorrow: Wait, why is everyone panic buying?   (rte.ie) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because nobody trusts the British.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish people would stop acting like a lack of Christmas gifts is a crisis.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh no! Won't someone PLEASE think of the consumer goods!!!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Helpful tips from the Daily Fail's Femail section:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It sounds like the Brits are worried the Red Coats aren't coming.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A year ago at this time, I bought up TP 1 package/trip to store until I had a 5 year supply.

My girlfriend has shown I only had a 9 month supply and need to stock back up again.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dustin_00: A year ago at this time, I bought up TP 1 package/trip to store until I had a 5 year supply.

My girlfriend has shown I only had a 9 month supply and need to stock back up again.


Too much Taco Bell?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was just watching a biden news brief  where he was going to open up the shipping docks 24/7

Part of me thinks why dont they do this already

Other part thinks your going to tell people with cushy 9 to 5.... off on weekends..... people now they have to work 12 hour shift work?
Good luck with that.
 
