 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   White House tells states to get ready for vaccination protests by parents who want to kill their children   (abc7.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, White House, Federal officials, elementary-age kids, American Academy of Pediatrics, Los Angeles Unified School District, pediatric versions of the Pfizer vaccine  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Oct 2021 at 2:33 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not crazy, they don't just want to kill their kids, they want to stick it to the libs, by killing their kids.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Almost like these people should never have had children in the first place
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure.  Go ahead and stick a 5G transmitter into my kid.  I don't mind.  It'll make the little shiat easier to keep track of.
 
eKonk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They are not crazy, they don't just want to kill their kids, they want to stick it to the libs, by killing their kids.


Right - these are the one group of people that is really committed to "both sides" - they'll kill everyone's kids, and how dare you infringe on their right to do it!!
 
Xaxor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So would it count as neglect or abuse to deny a child a life saving vaccine?
 
skribble
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
don't let me down, DeathSantis
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Yeah, sure.  Go ahead and stick a 5G transmitter into my kid.  I don't mind.  It'll make the little shiat easier to keep track of.


One more reason to be around the kids.  I'll bet Netflix screams when you're online with 3 kids.  That's 15g!
 
Number 216
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just jail the parents on neglect charges, then send their kids to the sexual assault and vaccination bunker on Mars.
 
freakay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somebody said in a thread a few days that all conversations with someone that you really dont know or trust should begin with three basic questions:

1.  Do you believe that Biden won the election?
2.  Do you believe that covid is a real virus that has been killing people?
3.  Do you believe that the vaccine is effective in controlling the spread of covid?

replying anything but "yes" to each of those ends the conversation because you simply cant have a conversation with these crazy people.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Xaxor: So would it count as neglect or abuse to deny a child a life saving vaccine?


Yes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
aint no libs gonna poison my kids

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Given the conservative reaction to mandatory masks for children, so far, I'm sure a vaccination mandate for kids will go just fine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the benefits of my kids attending a school where they're some of the only white kids is the human garbage who protest masks and vaccines in Orange County are too scared to come to my neighborhood.

(too many of those people)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The "It's a Child not a Choice" people sure do love choosing to kill children.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember back in the 60's when we'd line up at school for vaccinations.  Mary's parents would appear with two lawyers demanding Mary be exempt from the shots.  The principal would try and talk sense to them but the lawyer would produce a writ or something and threaten to sue the school.

After some fighting, Mary was pulled from the line and the rest of us would get our shots.

Always thought Mary was so lucky, not having to get her shots.  Yes sir.  I remember her sitting there with that smug look on her face watching us get the shots.

Too bad she died from diptherabiesinfluenza.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.