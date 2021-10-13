 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Half you herd?   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nearly one in three patients were diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorders

Nah that's just the Fox News overdose.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stomach pain, lack of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting were among the commonly reported conditions.

Remember the article from yesterday about how TFG was losing weight?
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A friend is about to hit his COVID anniversary, and still hasn't recovered.  He's doing a lot of art therapy to stay sane.

Another friend who had COVID last March recently told me she still can't taste things, except for fresh fruit which tastes like rotting flesh.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With the way this disease has been going in 5-10 years it'll come out that having long-covid increases your likelihood of getting incurable cancer in some form.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A fully vaccinated good friend of mine got it back in May. She had no history of asthma but now has an inhaler at all times and has to ration what activities she does on a daily basis because she gets extremely fatigued at the drop of a hat.

Never hospitalized but it has absolutely impacted her negatively every single day since contracting it.
Who knows what other long term effects it'll have.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Definitely lack of taste.
Have you seen Trumps home decor?
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
skyotter:
Another friend who had COVID last March recently told me she still can't taste things, except for fresh fruit which tastes like rotting flesh.

Someone's going to sell covid-19 infections as a diet plan, aren't they?
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

patrick767: skyotter:
Another friend who had COVID last March recently told me she still can't taste things, except for fresh fruit which tastes like rotting flesh.

Someone's going to sell covid-19 infections as a diet plan, aren't they?


It's been done with tapeworms.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Definitely lack of taste.
Have you seen Trumps home decor?


But he's never had a sense of taste.

Oh my god, his symptoms went back in time!!1!
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: A friend is about to hit his COVID anniversary, and still hasn't recovered.  He's doing a lot of art therapy to stay sane.

Another friend who had COVID last March recently told me she still can't taste things, except for fresh fruit which tastes like rotting flesh.


Has she tried rotting flesh, on the off-0chance i might taste like fresh fruit?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our current Governor here in Virginia got COVID in 2020 and still hasn't gotten his sense of taste or smell back.

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/a-year-af​t​er-getting-covid-19-virginia-gov-ralph​-northam-still-doesnt-have-sense-of-sm​ell-taste
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't upcycle into long pork.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: During their illnesses, many patients with COVID-19 experience symptoms, such as tiredness, difficulty breathing, chest pain, sore joints and loss of taste or smell.

Man, I must've gotten long Covid in 2003 because I've felt all of those since I turned 18.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: except for fresh fruit which tastes like rotting flesh.


I have to ask ... how, exactly, does one know what that tastes like?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: skyotter: A friend is about to hit his COVID anniversary, and still hasn't recovered.  He's doing a lot of art therapy to stay sane.

Another friend who had COVID last March recently told me she still can't taste things, except for fresh fruit which tastes like rotting flesh.

Has she tried rotting flesh, on the off-0chance i might taste like fresh fruit?


Janice no!!!!
/rolls up newspaper
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My SIL had Covid last Oct and had lingering symptoms until she got vaccinated in March. But apparently it left her lungs vulnerable bc another respiratory virus landed her in the icu for a week and out of work for two months. She still gets easily winded and is now asthmatic.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Stomach pain, lack of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting were among the commonly reported conditions.

Remember the article from yesterday about how TFG was losing weight?


Mobility - check
Difficulty concentrating. - check
Mental health disorders - check
Difficulty breathing. - check
Cardiovascular issues - we can hope
Hair loss - too late
Stomach pain, lack of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting - SOP
 
snapperhead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But don't get the shot, because DNA/sterility/Bill Gates!
 
