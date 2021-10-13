 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Nat Geo photographer Joel Sartore would like to introduce you to the oreo spider. How it produces the milk is still a scientific mystery   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really more of a hydrox spider kind of guy....
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
using its hardened abdominal disc to plug the entry to its underground home

"Butt plug spider" would have also been acceptable.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Okay, which one of you Farkers was this?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmmm Oreo spiders
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big time nope on the guy who found a Brazilian wandering spider and his Brazilian offspring underneath his bedroom floorboards. Supposedly a very deadly little bastard. I hear the man is moving to Antarctica.
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter blocked at work. Can someone re-post the picture?

thnks
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: Twitter blocked at work. Can someone re-post the picture?

thnks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more like NOreo, ammirite?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Big time nope on the guy who found a Brazilian wandering spider and his Brazilian offspring underneath his bedroom floorboards. Supposedly a very deadly little bastard. I hear the man is moving to Antarctica.


How bad could it be---OH DEAR GOD!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Big time nope on the guy who found a Brazilian wandering spider and his Brazilian offspring underneath his bedroom floorboards. Supposedly a very deadly little bastard. I hear the man is moving to Antarctica.


Brazil is the second best place to find local wildlife, that wants to put you in an early grave.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next TikTok challenge: Split them open to eat creamy insides.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Schmerd1948: Big time nope on the guy who found a Brazilian wandering spider and his Brazilian offspring underneath his bedroom floorboards. Supposedly a very deadly little bastard. I hear the man is moving to Antarctica.

How bad could it be---OH DEAR GOD!!!!
[Fark user image 591x722]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unright: Twitter blocked at work. Can someone re-post the picture?

thnks


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
2nd pic, and the blurb:

"A species of trapdoor spider, the oreo spider does not spin webs, but instead, burrows, using its hardened abdominal disc to plug the entry to its underground home. A member of the Cyclocosmia genus, these rare spiders are the smaller, less hairy cousins of tarantulas."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Schmerd1948: Big time nope on the guy who found a Brazilian wandering spider and his Brazilian offspring underneath his bedroom floorboards. Supposedly a very deadly little bastard. I hear the man is moving to Antarctica.

How bad could it be---OH DEAR GOD!!!!
[Fark user image 591x722]


I had to GIS that thing to determine, no it is not in fact six-legged, they just seem to have a tendency to hold the front four legs very close together, giving the impression of being one leg each.

Because I wasn't sure how to feel about an incredibly venomous spider with less than the expected number of legs: Yay, it can't move as fast? or Oh, sh*t it's so dangerous it doesn't need as many legs as other spiders!
 
xalres
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Schmerd1948: Big time nope on the guy who found a Brazilian wandering spider and his Brazilian offspring underneath his bedroom floorboards. Supposedly a very deadly little bastard. I hear the man is moving to Antarctica.

How bad could it be---OH DEAR GOD!!!!
[Fark user image 591x722]


I love that it looks like it's a Shelob-sized spider in an abandoned parking garage. Just perfect perspective.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll use the "oreo" in the headline as an excuse to bring up this Oreo-related subject: Newman Oreo-like cookies are better than Nabisco Oreos ever were. I was surprised but pleased.

This is not an endorsement of eating bag loads of Newman Oreo-like cookies.

That would be bad.

But it is a clarification on the idea that after Nabisco ruined the Oreo that the world was left bereft of milk-dunking cookies worthy of one's childhood memories of dunking cookies in milk.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was expecting something like this only in spider form.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gil Wizen is a great follow if you're on the Twutterz.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But they will figure out how to milk it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The opposite of this ant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
