 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   "(she) was then seen licking the knife while maintaining eye contact with the neighbor." Can't wait to see her Halloween display   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Trespass, Rhonda Novak, Crimes, reports of Novak, Disorderly conduct, Tort, Crime, Criminal law  
•       •       •

1064 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2021 at 5:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sh*t Tyrone. Get it together!
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see what she does on her OnlyFans page.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size

pa1.narvii.comView Full Size

There, something for everyone.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A crazy knife wielding woman named Tyrone?

Swiping right. Don't judge.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always maintained that Tyrone should be ceded to Huntingdon County.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Licking the knife and maintaining eye contact while simultaneously pooping on his lawn would have been a real power move.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call that foreplay.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there blood on the knife? I need to know whether to be outraged or aroused.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I call that foreplay.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A taunt is now a threat?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Robinfro: [Fark user image image 190x750]


That's the one I was looking for!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anuran: [Fark user image 480x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like crazy. That sounds kinda hot. Let me GIS for her.  Gggaaahhh!! Fire - to be sure.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I like crazy. That sounds kinda hot. Let me GIS for her.  Gggaaahhh!! Fire - to be sure.
[Fark user image image 345x456]


shiat i think that's my mother in law.
 
JakeStone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Robinfro: [Fark user image 190x750]


Had to check my source, and you got there before me, so I'll throw in the video instead.
The Hero Yoshihiko and the Demon King's Castle: Poison Knife Scene [ENG SUB]
Youtube YQTn1QxCZ2s
 
drgullen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I like crazy. That sounds kinda hot. Let me GIS for her.  Gggaaahhh!! Fire - to be sure.
[Fark user image image 345x456]


Ah Tyrone. You silly fat bastard.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LewDux: anuran: [Fark user image 480x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.makeagif.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 316x177] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ken Ishii 'Extra' - Music Video (HD)
Youtube t6maVVFs0As
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v​JOJYL​MexKM
 
mcmiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought Lick The Knife was the name of the follow up album to Smell The Glove. Issued only in Japan.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Caravaggio (1986) - Knife Between Teeth
Youtube humkOFB6Wss
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.