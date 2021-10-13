 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   How to tell you have bad decision making skills: You try to carjack an MMA fighter using a wooden stick, you don't know how to drive the car, you flee police by going the wrong way into oncoming traffic, then think you can outrun a police dog   (wusa9.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the only thing they can't steal/escape from, technically, is the dog?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A contender appears!
Man spray Gasoline on would be ROBBERS (no one got hurt)
Youtube ymK_vty6dTE
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good challenge to add to season 2 of Squid Game.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story needed "Yakety Sax" playing during it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the headline, it sounds like he got up to level 4.  Not bad, I guess
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this is why, should things go horribly wrong, you should try to hijack only with weapons that you can comfortably take up your ass.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Per the headline, it sounds like he got up to level 4.  Not bad, I guess


I feel like the only person in the world who played GTA strictly by the by the DMV handbook. No violations
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift


Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You voted for Ex-President Useless farkwad.

That's it. That's how you tell you have shiatty decision making skills.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they were able to catch the person before they got elected.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.


Making your password 'their' apparently ruins yours
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Takeaway: there's a K9 named Titan that will chase your ass down before you have a chance to say 'ah know ma ri......owie!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Murflette: Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.

Making your password 'their' apparently ruins yours


/Knew it when I did it.
//Someone has to keep grammar nazis entertained.
/// just doing my part.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Isn't every muscle-head under 65 an "MMA fighter" these days?

/They're going to tag-team that dummy
//"Tag team" meaning "fark at the same time"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bet that farker's Skyrim savegames are nuts.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait so he successfully carjacked a "MMA Fighter" with only a stick.
Then things started going downhill for him?
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: See this is why, should things go horribly wrong, you should try to hijack only with weapons that you can comfortably take up your ass.


walyou.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Perp 1: Let's go steal a car. We'll go to the McDonald's and wait for some big fat lady to come out and roll her.
Perp 2: Dude, what are you crazy? Let's go down to the gym and find some muscly guy and roll him instead.
Perp 3: yeah, dude, what were you thinking! Did you forget I have a stick?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not sure what kind of dog Titan is but assuming a German Sheppard or Belgian Malinois.  I have both, you are not out running my girls period.  Super smart and when it comes time to play fetch, very fast.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.


I learned on a stick, and drove it till I was like 24. I could eat, roll a joint, shotgun beers, tie a necktie while driving with my knees. I'm always amazed by people who can't drive one.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have the coworker who's a ranked MMA fighter.

He's a super nice guy.  Not exceptionally intelligent but no dummy either.  But his best quality is that he is the epitome of Neutral Good.  Dean doesn't lie, doesn't tolerate cheating, gives and receives advice well, and is all around a great team player because he likes everybody... (even the assholes, which is the only annoying thing about him).

From what he relates about MMA, though, the number one talent required is the ability to take a fkkg beating.  He comes into work after a match and he looks like he's been in a car accident.

People will say, "Dude, you look like shiat.  How was the match?"

"It was great!  I lost but it was great!"

/and he leaves a wake of damp panties in his path
//even my lesbian coworkers say they'd do him
///seriously, somebody needs to follow him around with a sploosh mop
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.


they're

/pet peave
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.

I learned on a stick, and drove it till I was like 24. I could eat, roll a joint, shotgun beers, tie a necktie while driving with my knees. I'm always amazed by people who can't drive one.


I learned to drive a standard transmission on a tractor.  And haven't used a clutch in 40 years.

Loan me your standard transmission car and I will fk up your clutch and your tires.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The real question we need to be asking though is this:  Can you break these cuffs?
 
aszure
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He left his facebook page open to comments. I just posted this:

scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Exile On Beale Street: Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.

I learned on a stick, and drove it till I was like 24. I could eat, roll a joint, shotgun beers, tie a necktie while driving with my knees. I'm always amazed by people who can't drive one.

I learned to drive a standard transmission on a tractor.  And haven't used a clutch in 40 years.

Loan me your standard transmission car and I will fk up your clutch and your tires.


My dad had a 67 Bronco three on the tree I also learned on. That was challenging, but eventually fun as hell.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.

I learned on a stick, and drove it till I was like 24. I could eat, roll a joint, shotgun beers, tie a necktie while driving with my knees. I'm always amazed by people who can't drive one.


but was it the same type of stick the perps hit the guy with?  Larch?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Exile On Beale Street: Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.

I learned on a stick, and drove it till I was like 24. I could eat, roll a joint, shotgun beers, tie a necktie while driving with my knees. I'm always amazed by people who can't drive one.

but was it the same type of stick the perps hit the guy with?  Larch?


I'm not insulting anyone who can't, but where and when I grew up it's like saying you don't know how to ride a bike. I just thought everybody knew...
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
held without bond

for those seeking a general descriptor
 
olorin604
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madaynun: NotARocketScientist: **Reads headline**
Stick shift?
**click link**
Stick shift

Millennial anti theft Device.
Writing your passwords in Cursive also ruins there day.


My handwriting protects my passwords from any scrutiny, sometimes even my own.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Wait so he successfully carjacked a "MMA Fighter" with only a stick.
Then things started going downhill for him?


No, he didn't "successfully" carjack him.
Successful means they got the car. They didn't.

They ran away scared in their own car after a whole gym full of people came out and started kicking their asses along with the MMA guy.

Eventually, more people inside the gym rushed out to thwart the attempted carjacking. All three suspects were eventually able to get back in their vehicle and left the scene.

RUN AWAY! RUN AWAY!
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It used to amaze me that there were people who didn't know how to operate a manual transmission.    Now I'm amazed that there are people who have never even heard of a manual trans.   Man, I'm old.

/lawn
//get off
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The most fun thing about a three-on-the-tree is having to pull it into the garage for the mechanic to inspect.
 
