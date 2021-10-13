 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar) Boobies Today is National No Bra Day, and to celebrate, subby will happily inform you that he's not wearing one   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
75
    More: Boobies, Breast, Breast cancer, Bra Day, Mammography, breast cancer awareness, October 13th, National Day Calendar, Breast Cancer Awareness Month  
•       •       •

75 Comments     (+0 »)
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, this would have been an epic thread on oldFark.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool story.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I know what subby is wearing

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but he definitely needs one.

A "bro" if you will.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to hear that subbie is trying something new aand foregoing his usual hat.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, dang
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The card says 'moobs'.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Well, dang
[i0.wp.com image 810x540]


The chest hair really pulls that ensemble together, I gotta say.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy Samples' castoffs would probably be too small for subbys moobs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Ah, this would have been an epic thread on oldFark.

Yea, verily. Alas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all gonna make me regret totally not bookmarking this thread, ain'tcha?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I loved Bra Day when I was a little kid. So many memories. The whole family singing bra songs, decorating the bra tree, waiting for Victoria to come down the chimney with a new teddy.

Happy Bra Day, everyone!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funnylax.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hairywoogit: anuran: Well, dang
[i0.wp.com image 810x540]

The carpet really tied that ensemble together, I gotta say.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Well, dang
[i0.wp.com image 810x540]


Congratulations, you have poisoned the well of what could otherwise be a delightful thread. I forgive you
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is about a no socks day to promote toe fungus awareness. Wait. I like that. Toe fungus awareness. That right there is poetry.
From my youth:
"I am a poet
and I didn't know
my feet show it
they're Longfellows"

We now return you to your usual programming.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the good of humanity, some beasts must be caged
Fark user imageView Full Size

/titties are awesome
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zubin Mehta with Khatia Buniatishvili - Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54
Youtube YqXvrVX6lU4
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are stupid, stupid threads.  National "we're farking selling something" Days.
The day promotes breast cancer awareness. It also helps raise money for research.

Every day.  Every farking day.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not animated, but still awesome

Fark user imageView Full Size



"So, you're saying I should take this off?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weege001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My contribution
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YqXvrVX6​lU4]


just kidding

NSFW https://youtu.be/IO9XlQrEt2Y
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Not animated, but still awesome

[Fark user image image 600x1000]


"So, you're saying I should take this off?"

[Fark user image image 360x600]


Ah yes. She was suffering from an acute case of datass at this stage.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Zubin Mehta with Khatia Buniatishvili - Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/relevant
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby! My fire just got a little brighter

/mostly from the grease
//a little bit from the fabric
///you're welcome
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its also my 20th anniversary: we're on vacation. Spending time at a friend's (wife's childhood friend) house whom i haven't seen in 15 years. Both wifey and friend i expect will be braless sooner or later.

No. Its not that kinda party.
But, the alcohol is well stocked.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighborhood I live in is little more than a nursing home. Pass.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Ah, this would have been an epic thread on oldFark.


Look what I found.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/eip
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, Subby. Is there a National Boxers Day by chance? Or No Boxers Day?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: These are stupid, stupid threads.  National "we're farking selling something" Days.
The day promotes breast cancer awareness. It also helps raise money for research.

Every day.  Every farking day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: Ah, this would have been an epic thread on oldFark.


I wonder how Gorgor is doing these days?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Zubin Mehta with Khatia Buniatishvili - Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 54]


We only recently discovered her. The missus says shes farking the piano. I thought fingerbanging was more appropriate.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I, for one, am glad to be descended from mammals, instead of lizards.
 
