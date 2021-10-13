 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Adam & The Ants, The The, The Ocean Blue, and General Public. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #266. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
56
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Did they fix the scary noise yet?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Всем здравствуйте
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I'm apparently my warm up again.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Всем здравствуйте


Ummmmmmm. Vodka. And I'm all out of bubblegum.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Did they fix the scary noise yet?


Oh yeah, it's "we're all going to die" today
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Всем здравствуйте

Ummmmmmm. Vodka. And I'm all out of bubblegum.


I love that farking movie.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Всем здравствуйте


Google translate always gets a workout with you lot.

Bonjour, vous tous, fous!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: Всем здравствуйте

Ummmmmmm. Vodka. And I'm all out of bubblegum.

I love that farking movie.


that's because you have (mostly) excellent taste.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: Всем здравствуйте

Ummmmmmm. Vodka. And I'm all out of bubblegum.

I love that farking movie.

that's because you have (mostly) excellent taste.


I never claimed to be perfect, even though I am :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

djslowdive: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Did they fix the scary noise yet?

Oh yeah, it's "we're all going to die" today


I've become slightly de-sensitised since I made it my ring tone.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
&, whoever it was, thank you for the TF. You're a sweetie
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: &, whoever it was, thank you for the TF. You're a sweetie


Got the same yesterday. And thanks to whoever it is that's been doing it for almost a year now. I wish they could anonymously tell me which charity to donate to on their behalf. (Already donated to KUCI)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
btw, this jazzy music is a great soundtrack for my wfh day.

I'm enjoying greatly this calm before the wednesDIE storm...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Did they fix the scary noise yet?

Oh yeah, it's "we're all going to die" today

I've become slightly de-sensitised since I made it my ring tone.


You're sadistic :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: btw, this jazzy music is a great soundtrack for my wfh day.

I'm enjoying greatly this calm before the wednesDIE storm...


Jazz generally isn't my thing, but I'm completely okay w/ it right now since I'm still waking up.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.


How's the little 'un doing?
 
Uranus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.


good kid! They'll warm to it......give it the beans!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

How's the little 'un doing?


Good spirits, scary vital signs and weight - all too low.
Studying chemistry and taking exams on her computer even as she misses school.
 
Uranus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a quick warm-up before the show....a bit more bruised than Feargal Sharkey

You Little Thief
Youtube 5DOvPC3XXVI
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.


Think of it as a captive audience. Glad to hear the kid is in a condition to complain about your music choices.

I used to force my oldest to listen to whatever I was playing when I drove her to school. Would be randomly surprised when some things started to show up in her playlists, and I could never predict which ones it would be.

And another thanks to anonymous for the TF.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.


Hope all is on the mend. Just sprung my dad from the hospital - never a fun place. I hope your son gets out as soon as he can!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

I never claimed to be perfect, even though I am :p

perfect.....ly capable of oversleeping your fark birthing day thread
 
Uranus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

How's the little 'un doing?

Good spirits, scary vital signs and weight - all too low.
Studying chemistry and taking exams on her computer even as she misses school.


Ai! no tengo palabras....un abrazo desde lejos.
For the whole family.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Did they fix the scary noise yet?

Oh yeah, it's "we're all going to die" today

I've become slightly de-sensitised since I made it my ring tone.

You're sadistic :p


It does freak people out a bit.
It's like dial-up on PCP
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

Hope all is on the mend. Just sprung my dad from the hospital - never a fun place. I hope your son gets out as soon as he can!


Whoops! Daughter!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uranus: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

good kid! They'll warm to it......give it the beans!


there is some truth in this...my folks use to take me "hostage" camping...now i climb mountains.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

How's the little 'un doing?

Good spirits, scary vital signs and weight - all too low.
Studying chemistry and taking exams on her computer even as she misses school.


Hugs to her from here & fingers crossed for good grades
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

How's the little 'un doing?

Good spirits, scary vital signs and weight - all too low.
Studying chemistry and taking exams on her computer even as she misses school.


Hope she's able to get out soon. <3
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive:

I never claimed to be perfect, even though I am :p

perfect.....ly capable of oversleeping your fark birthing day thread


I definitely excelled at that!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.


Beat wishes.

/Solo Syd Barrett was an interesting high school discovery of mine...
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not a jazz "fan", in that I enjoy a lot of it but I don't really know who's who, and couldn't identify a specific artist, I always enjoy listening to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conc​ert_​by_the_Sea .
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ANDizzleWI I did have to try an IPA yesterday :(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

How's the little 'un doing?

Good spirits, scary vital signs and weight - all too low.
Studying chemistry and taking exams on her computer even as she misses school.


super good vibes for her and the family. i spent enough time in the hospital over the last year with my father.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

djslowdive: ANDizzleWI I did have to try an IPA yesterday :(


Bleagh.  Campaign for hazard pay.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: ANDizzleWI I did have to try an IPA yesterday :(

Bleagh.  Campaign for hazard pay.


I tried, and all I got was my very own hashtag on Instagram #erichatesipa
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djslowdive: ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: ANDizzleWI I did have to try an IPA yesterday :(

Bleagh.  Campaign for hazard pay.

I tried, and all I got was my very own hashtag on Instagram #erichatesipa


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was a Melly kind of morning
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x454]

Was a Melly kind of morning


Looks like a high class Drug Rug?
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

djslowdive: ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: ANDizzleWI I did have to try an IPA yesterday :(

Bleagh.  Campaign for hazard pay.

I tried, and all I got was my very own hashtag on Instagram #erichatesipa


Hahahaahahaha! "fark your IPA"
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mysterious TF donation...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good Wednesdie everybody, I hope you are all prepared.


Ooops... someone has broken a mic today. That will never end...
:D
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: ANDizzleWI I did have to try an IPA yesterday :(

Bleagh.  Campaign for hazard pay.

I tried, and all I got was my very own hashtag on Instagram #erichatesipa


You should start a series of snarky IPA reviews with spit takes and exaggerated descriptions of the bitterness.

"Tastes like raw celery dipped in white vinegar.  You can really taste all twelve pounds of hops they fit in each bottle."
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Irvine and LA are 2 completely different places.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: ANDizzleWI: djslowdive: ANDizzleWI I did have to try an IPA yesterday :(

Bleagh.  Campaign for hazard pay.

I tried, and all I got was my very own hashtag on Instagram #erichatesipa

You should start a series of snarky IPA reviews with spit takes and exaggerated descriptions of the bitterness.

"Tastes like raw celery dipped in white vinegar.  You can really taste all twelve pounds of hops they fit in each bottle."


Oh there are videos. And apparently I'm getting an IPA named after me soon.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rome? Holy cow, this song has a bunch of secret meanings for me.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: west.la.lawyer: Another day at hospital - thank you for the support yesterday - and thank you to whoever TFed me this morning, if that was from here.
The playlist yesterday is great - especially the two-for-Tuesday plays.
I'll try to stream the show in the room, but expect to be firmly shut down.
This is the kid who likes Pink Floyd and not devo.

How's the little 'un doing?

Good spirits, scary vital signs and weight - all too low.
Studying chemistry and taking exams on her computer even as she misses school.



Speedy recovery to your daughter. Fingers crossed for her and for all your family to be together home very soon.
 
