(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 13 is 'odious' as in: "People who dislike dogs sometimes find 'Garfield' comic strips to be too odious"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Odious? I just bathed!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Like the late Jeopardy! champion

/ What's odious?
// Am odious
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Odious Urungus
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hating dogs isn't nermal.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Garfield is a comic designed to sell Garfield merch. The committee called Jim Davis has admitted it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Saborlas: Garfield is a comic designed to sell Garfield merch. The committee called Jim Davis has admitted it.


it was a smart move, wish I'd thought of it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
PARDON GUITEAU

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My mom has a Garfield at her house that I won in a raffle at an Embassy Suites in the 80s.  Garfield was involved in their commercials at the time.

My 4 year-old instantly fell in love with Garfield, and since they're free on Amazon Prime, he watched all the cartoons.  He went to the doctor and told the 30 year-old PA that his favorite cartoon is Garfield.  She had no idea what that was.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


RIP
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also odious
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Yes that is pure sulfur
 
