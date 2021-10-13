 Skip to content
(Some Fashionista)   "Explosion and fire at Pueblo concrete tie plant injures a worker" - great, now where do I go to accessorize cement overshoes   (canoncitydailyrecord.com) divider line
12
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perhaps try the concrete vest factory.  or maybe an asphalt tie would look nice?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: perhaps try the concrete vest factory.  or maybe an asphalt tie would look nice?


The vest factory would be a better choice if this was a bowtie plant, I think
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing hotwork next to or on a petroleum tank without proper precautions is a leading cause of industrial accidents, stupid that it keeps happening since it was identified as an area for risk management by OSHA and CSB decades ago.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there was no wood in a concrete railroad tie.  If this is like those wax museum movies where it's just dead people covered with wax, I don't want to know any more.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet the dude had a massive post tension headache
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crocs, Subby.
Not only do they make a ...strong statement.. 
they're also very porous for extra grip.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pueblo: Not even once.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: perhaps try the concrete vest factory.  or maybe an asphalt tie would look nice?


An asphalt tie after September 30? Please. How gauche.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they could have constructed the plant out of an inflammable material...


/ducks
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Doing hotwork next to or on a petroleum tank without proper precautions is a leading cause of industrial accidents, stupid that it keeps happening since it was identified as an area for risk management by OSHA and CSB decades ago.


I dunno, that doesn't sound like a cool story.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Laddie, don't you mean "concrete galoshes"?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
