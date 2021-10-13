 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1792, the White House cornerstone was laid, setting up a grand tradition of laying things in the Oval Office   (history.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, White House, President of the United States, Washington, D.C., President John Adams, Major restoration, Pennsylvania Avenue, white-gray Virginia freestone, red brick of nearby buildings  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2021 at 1:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turned out it was a firetrap.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 474x622]


"Moral and Religious"... So, Adams is saying those are two different things?  These days, that Venn diagram is two circles with no intersection.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought the Oval Office didn't have corners.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Turned out it was a firetrap.


More than once, it turns out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skyotter: I thought the Oval Office didn't have corners.


They didn't cut corners during construction
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was the oral office under Clinton.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 474x622]


*the heathens can get farked, no constitution for U.  Not yours.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

serfdood: It was the oral office under Clinton.


Under his desk, specifically.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And let's not forget about the eventual upgrades to the White House, like the Truman Cocaine Lounge, McKinley Hooker Dump, and the Lincoln Slave Coliseum.

/he couldn't save them all ...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.