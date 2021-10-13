 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   New election polls show the resurgence of the far-right in France, as one politician demands people change their 'non-French' names, possibly be issued cheese and white flags   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... not to mention baguettes, gauloises, and a bottle of wine.

You have to buy your beret, striped shirt, and grow a mustache yourself, though.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pétain is a very French name.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Algeria is not still part of France?  Don't tell me La Reunion is independent, too.   A French name could be very African indeed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
le Fuquer?

/Cheech and Chong
//Yeah.  I sat through that one
///The next one I walked out on
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll be making popcorn.
On the flames of overturned cars.

/always thought that sucked. I mean, what's the car owner's fault?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The right wing is only a reaction to the stupidity of the politicians who allowed people who are intolerant of women and other religions to come en masse without assimilating into Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite and (most importantly) Laicete.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I'll be making popcorn.
On the flames of overturned cars.

/always thought that sucked. I mean, what's the car owner's fault?


FTFY
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I'll be making popcorn.
On the flames of overturned cars.

/always thought that sucked. I mean, what's the car owner's fault?


Ask your buddies in the suburbs of Paris.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a feeling America is going the same way too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: The right wing is only a reaction to the stupidity of the politicians who allowed people who are intolerant of women and other religions to come en masse without assimilating into Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite and (most importantly) Laicete.


Kind of the way Trump tried to flood America with Slavic subhumans, amirite?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I have a feeling America is going the same way too.


America was born that way. You're a little late noticing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: The right wing is only a reaction to the stupidity of the politicians who allowed people who are intolerant of women and other religions to come en masse without assimilating into Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite and (most importantly) Laicete.


https://www.thedailybeast.com/russian​s​-flock-to-trump-properties-to-give-bir​th-to-us-citizens
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just a celebration of indigenous people.   Is that bad now?
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: ColonelCathcart: The right wing is only a reaction to the stupidity of the politicians who allowed people who are intolerant of women and other religions to come en masse without assimilating into Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite and (most importantly) Laicete.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/russians​-flock-to-trump-properties-to-give-bir​th-to-us-citizens


The right wing is not a 'reaction' to anything. They are simply the party of The Nazis. And they are rising up again.

If there is ANY nation that would want to stomp the cockroaches out AGAIN, you would think it would be France.
F&$K the 'right'. F^*K the nazis.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is insane to me that all of these European countries who know first hand the ravages and pain of fascism are somehow clamoring for it again.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: ColonelCathcart: The right wing is only a reaction to the stupidity of the politicians who allowed people who are intolerant of women and other religions to come en masse without assimilating into Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite and (most importantly) Laicete.

Kind of the way Trump tried to flood America with Slavic subhumans, amirite?


Yep. Exactly like that.

/pass the doobie
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: ColonelCathcart: The right wing is only a reaction to the stupidity of the politicians who allowed people who are intolerant of women and other religions to come en masse without assimilating into Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite and (most importantly) Laicete.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/russians​-flock-to-trump-properties-to-give-bir​th-to-us-citizens


That's been a thing long before Trump. Any people can come here on vacation and pop an American out, not just Slavs.
 
illegal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The left are the Nazis from here.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well this thread is off to a good start
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Just a celebration of indigenous people.   Is that bad now?


It's almost as if former colonialists don't like it when the chickens of colonialism and imperialism come home to roost.
It's like they loved these people when they were occupying their lands, exploiting their labor, and stealing their stuff - but now that they want to come over and share in some of the proceeds, they don't want to know them.
Now all of a sudden they're "foreigners".
Too bad - no sympathy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: Uncontrolled_Jibe: Just a celebration of indigenous people.   Is that bad now?

It's almost as if former colonialists don't like it when the chickens of colonialism and imperialism come home to roost.
It's like they loved these people when they were occupying their lands, exploiting their labor, and stealing their stuff - but now that they want to come over and share in some of the proceeds, they don't want to know them.
Now all of a sudden they're "foreigners".
Too bad - no sympathy.


Uhuh. So when are you handing back Georgia to the Cherokee!
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: That's been a thing long before Trump. Any people can come here on vacation and pop an American out, not just Slavs.


Just saying is all - I have never heard you complaining about the one - so shut it about the other.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: ColonelCathcart: That's been a thing long before Trump. Any people can come here on vacation and pop an American out, not just Slavs.

Just saying is all - I have never heard you complaining about the one - so shut it about the other.


I think that's wrong too, happy?
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: jso2897: Uncontrolled_Jibe: Just a celebration of indigenous people.   Is that bad now?

It's almost as if former colonialists don't like it when the chickens of colonialism and imperialism come home to roost.
It's like they loved these people when they were occupying their lands, exploiting their labor, and stealing their stuff - but now that they want to come over and share in some of the proceeds, they don't want to know them.
Now all of a sudden they're "foreigners".
Too bad - no sympathy.

Uhuh. So when are you handing back Georgia to the Cherokee!


Any time they want, if you're asking me. It's not like the white trash are doing anything good with it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: jso2897: ColonelCathcart: That's been a thing long before Trump. Any people can come here on vacation and pop an American out, not just Slavs.

Just saying is all - I have never heard you complaining about the one - so shut it about the other.

I think that's wrong too, happy?


I don't know what you think. Are you asking me?
 
cocozilla [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

illegal: The left are the Nazis from here.


Da fuq?
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

illegal: The left are the Nazis from here.


Everyone I disagree with is either Hitler, Stalin, or Charlie Manson.
 
cocozilla [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nationalism is far more dangerous than even covid has ever been. The rise of nationalism and fascism across the world should terrify anyone with an IQ above a shrub.
 
roc6783
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Much of the French media is not focused on Macron's chances of becoming the first president to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac in 2002, but rather on the rise of the far right."

As an American who is allergic to fascism, that's a really bad idea, French media.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cocozilla: Nationalism is far more dangerous than even covid has ever been. The rise of nationalism and fascism across the world should terrify anyone with an IQ above a shrub.


It's especially absurd when invoked by colonialists against people they have colonialized and exploited.
They are saying "We can come to your country, rob you, enslave you, take your land and treasure - but don't you EVER think about putting one of your dirty feet on MY precious soil."
What a bunch of clowns.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Well this thread is off to a good start


The luxury of pretending that colonialism doesn't have consequences for the colonist seems to be added to the list of white privileges that are being lost.
Predictably, the losers are interpreting this loss of privilege as oppression.
Problem with that?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Boy, the thought of an autocratic state with an unaccountable, tyrannical ruler, that enforces "traditional" values with a heavy legal hand, severely restricts citizenship based on ethnicity, and treats everyone else with viciousness and exploitation, is pretty tough to imagine, right Qatar?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cocozilla: Da fuq?


Summer troll
 
