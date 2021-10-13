 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   IMF warns of growing threats to global economic recovery, pointing to a "dangerous divergence" between richer and poorer countries and calls the entire situation unbelievable, woah   (aljazeera.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, World Bank, Developing country, International Monetary Fund, global economy, poorer countries, low-income developing country group, Food prices, Economics  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2021 at 1:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nOt a pRoBLeM, aLL tHaT mAtTeRs iS tHaT i aM pErSoNaLLy sAtiSfIEd
 
austerity101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No one who runs anything in the world cares.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: No one who runs anything in the world cares.


Yep. And we're done here.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Money hoarding vs. humanity.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not just the divide between rich and poor countries - it's the gulf between rich and poor People.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't worry the rich will build their rockets and go to other planets to start over while the of us fight over nothing.
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Worst. Wage-slavery. Ever.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doot Doot Do-Doot...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.