(The Hill)   Up to 100,000 Americans die prematurely each year due to A. Smoking? B: Bad cholesterol? Or C: Shampoo and makeup?   (thehill.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just trying to say "Phthalates" will spray germs all over the place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We dont know what's in the covid vaccine!!"

*buys and uses literally any product ever*
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"No more tears!!!"...cuz you're dead.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: "We dont know what's in the covid vaccine!!"

*buys and uses literally any product ever*


snopes.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're Joker approved!  Try Smylex Brand products today!
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do they die with a smile on their face?
/Joker seen walking away
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shampoo is fake. Use realpoo.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image 360x450]

They're Joker approved!  Try Smylex Brand products today!


Damn it!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, BPA will feminize us, Pthalates will just flat-out kill us....

..Maybe we should keep a better eye on industrial chemists. Just a thought.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sipping Flint Michigan tap water reading this.  Ironic?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've always wondered how many tubes of lipstick a woman indirectly eats in her lifetime.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whew, good thing I never shower or wash my hair!
 
