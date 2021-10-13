 Skip to content
(Defense One)   Countering decades of evidence otherwise, Archbishop announces that young Catholic men don't have to do anything they're not comfortable with   (defenseone.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't matter what that priest says - not following orders gets you in trouble. And they'll still vaccinate you after your court martial, so there's that.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Don't matter what that priest says - not following orders gets you in trouble. And they'll still vaccinate you after your court martial, so there's that.


This about the Church or the Army?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this guy should get an invite to Rome to have things explained to him. He should go work with the poor in Argentina or Brazil as penance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your opinion means nothing point hat guy.
Actually less than nothing.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pope should fire excommunicate him.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!


The Pope doesn't control the American Catholic Church. They're on the verge of schism
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People were starting to stray from the lord, but these vaccine mandates could be our ticket for more members and money.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See! All you have to do is tell an religious authority figure "no" and all your problems will disappear!
 
Birstel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Don't matter what that priest says - not following orders gets you in trouble. And they'll still vaccinate you after your court martial, so there's that.


Well if he has the authority to sign religious accommodation waivers, it might cause a bunch of people to suddenly claim they're Catholic.  Looking into the article though, the only shot he mentions by name is J&J, which isn't even the one the military is using.

But they are being very tight on waivers, my reserve unit already had one sudden retirement, and a bunch of people that got it since they have service commitments from transferring their GI Bill to kids.  Still waiting to see how many people end up getting out over it though.
 
Nullav
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Weaver95: Don't matter what that priest says - not following orders gets you in trouble. And they'll still vaccinate you after your court martial, so there's that.

This about the Church or the Army?


Yes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!


That is something that bugs me.  Why should a non-employee override my policies and procedures?  Those doctors and priests giving exemptions to things, how do they have jurisdiction over matters at my workplace?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You remember the whackaloon who said Libs were going to lock up Trumtards in concentration camps? By golly, maybe we should.

"Busses now loading for Camp Stupid, all aboard!"
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!

That is something that bugs me.  Why should a non-employee override my policies and procedures?  Those doctors and priests giving exemptions to things, how do they have jurisdiction over matters at my workplace?


Because first amendment.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unlike Catholic women who have to carry a pregnancy no matter how uncomfortable, sick or dead it makes them.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why does a church have 1.8 million service members across 220 installations?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Maybe this guy should get an invite to Rome to have things explained to him. He should go work with the poor in Argentina or Brazil as penance.


The church doesn't work that way. This guy came from a rich family, he gets a rich guy gig.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No more fingers in the ass? Woulda been nice if they'd decided that 40 years ago when I was a Catholic.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

meat0918: Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!

The Pope doesn't control the American Catholic Church. They're on the verge of schism


Unfortunately this is too true.  American Catholics are so individualist that they don't really believe in the Church.  They're something else entirely, and while Christianity has always been selective about the parts of the Bible they follow, American Catholics don't even worry about that.  They think belief is good enough to get into heaven, regardless of whatever Jesus said.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lord_Baull: NM Volunteer: Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!

That is something that bugs me.  Why should a non-employee override my policies and procedures?  Those doctors and priests giving exemptions to things, how do they have jurisdiction over matters at my workplace?

Because first amendment.


Which you give up when you sign the contract.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith examined these moral concerns and judged that receiving these vaccines 'does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion,' and is therefore not sinful," Broglio's letter reads.

Quoting the Inquisition is always a bad sign.  Claiming that a congregant can feel the inquistion isn't severe enough, for his specific military flock, he says is possible.  What happens after the court martial has been covered.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll keep saying it: We need to rethink 'free exercise'. We need to stop caring about what anybody with a religious conviction of any sort thinks or believes.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oooohhh so finally they don't have to touch those icky girls anymore? Wait, we aren't talking about just clergy; sorry.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meat0918: Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!

The Pope doesn't control the American Catholic Church. They're on the verge of schism


Splitters!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why does the archbishop for the military want us to have a weak, unprepared military?

Also, why is an archbishop for the military a thing?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A Pope outranks an archbishop and the Pope has already said get vaccinated and all people that work on the Vatican have been vaccinated.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Boss doesn't like his underlings contradicting him, Your Excellency.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bukharin: [pics.me.me image 500x860]


Yeah, I was gonna ask if altar boys also had the right to refuse doing things they weren't comfortable with
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A Pope outranks an archbishop and the Pope has already said get vaccinated and all people that work on the Vatican have been vaccinated.


These people value their politics far more than their faith. The only reason they're trying to use religious exemption to avoid vaccination is because it's an avenue to continue their childish campaign to somehow prove that Trump didn't bungle the pandemic response.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Papa needs to come on him hard.  Err come down on him hard.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But what if they are being told to get it in the butt? Should they do what they're told then, or is that only for Catholic pricks in the bum?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will your principles keep you warm in Leavenworth?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Bukharin: [pics.me.me image 500x860]

Yeah, I was gonna ask if altar boys also had the right to refuse doing things they weren't comfortable with


On an even more fundamental point, should you even "love thy neighbor as yourself" if you're just "not comfortable with it?"

Seems to be a bit of a slippery slope here.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The idiots who claim a moral objection because the vaccines were tested on abortion-derived cell lines have no idea what a cell line is. They think we're throwing babies into a wood chipper to test on their mangled bodies. In reality, we took some cells from abortions in like the 1970s, and have been reproducing them in a lab ever since. They're cells that were never part of a fetus, they are just the distant descendants of cells that were part of a fetus.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The celibate policy of the Catholic priesthood has always baffled me. Like why? Who cares if the bishop gets it on with the hawt elderly organist. Where did this idea even originate?
/not Catholic or religious so I know I'm ignorant as to why
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It begins with an explanation of how the "

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that were tested using an "abortion-derived cell line"  are still notconsidered sinful by the Catholic church because it is "remote material cooperation with evil."


Yeah, how's that whole raping kids thing going?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

berylman: The celibate policy of the Catholic priesthood has always baffled me. Like why? Who cares if the bishop gets it on with the hawt elderly organist. Where did this idea even originate?
/not Catholic or religious so I know I'm ignorant as to why


It's to stop priests from leaving an inheritance to their heirs and instead pass it back to the church.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!

That is something that bugs me.  Why should a non-employee override my policies and procedures?  Those doctors and priests giving exemptions to things, how do they have jurisdiction over matters at my workplace?


Well for a doctor, you don't have jurisdiction over an employee's body. Their own doctor should be able to override your preference to have them injected with something. You would have to find some other way of addressing your workplace concerns such as additional testing requirements or reassigning that employee to a role with less personal interaction. It sucks that quack doctors are handing out bullshiat exemptions, but that's an issue for the medical licensing boards.

I won't even try to defend a religious exemption. Suck it up, buttercup. Get the shot.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"sanctity of conscience" is a just-now made up bible term for "do or don't do whatever you feel"

my sanctity of conscience prevents me from obeying speed limits -- I can't bring myself to do it
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: The celibate policy of the Catholic priesthood has always baffled me. Like why? Who cares if the bishop gets it on with the hawt elderly organist. Where did this idea even originate?
/not Catholic or religious so I know I'm ignorant as to why


Back when the Catholic Church was more or less a nation of it's own, they wanted to be sure that priests had loyalty to the church only and they left things to the church, not to their spawn.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thats ok. Let them refuse to get vexed. They just get a general discharge.
Problem solved.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Weaver95: Don't matter what that priest says - not following orders gets you in trouble. And they'll still vaccinate you after your court martial, so there's that.

This about the Church or the Army?


yes
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Well for a doctor, you don't have jurisdiction over an employee's body. Their own doctor should be able to override your preference to have them injected with something. You would have to find some other way of addressing your workplace concerns such as additional testing requirements or reassigning that employee to a role with less personal interaction.


they already are finding such a way -- canning the assholes
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: NM Volunteer: Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!

That is something that bugs me.  Why should a non-employee override my policies and procedures?  Those doctors and priests giving exemptions to things, how do they have jurisdiction over matters at my workplace?

Well for a doctor, you don't have jurisdiction over an employee's body. Their own doctor should be able to override your preference to have them injected with something. You would have to find some other way of addressing your workplace concerns such as additional testing requirements or reassigning that employee to a role with less personal interaction. It sucks that quack doctors are handing out bullshiat exemptions, but that's an issue for the medical licensing boards.

I won't even try to defend a religious exemption. Suck it up, buttercup. Get the shot.


Also, nurses are no longer required to wash their hands if they claim a moral objection or if it gives them dry skin.
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's one way the Church could make good on this.

Ex-communicate the offenders and start giving their real estate to local churches.

I'm sick of the Catholic Church.  At least they aren't the force they were 300 years ago.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I had no idea that catholic bishops were in the chain of command.

Not only that, his own chain of command THE POPE says get the VAX!


Isn't it Catholic dogma that the Pope is Infallible?

So that makes Catholic Bishops who defies what the Pope says heretics, correct?

Doesn't the church have some sort of position who's job it is to inquire about and root out heresy?  What would that job title be, inquirer, inspector....
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Why does the archbishop for the military want us to have a weak, unprepared military?

Also, why is an archbishop for the military a thing?


So you can try soldiers in a court martial or an ecclesiastical court.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: The celibate policy of the Catholic priesthood has always baffled me. Like why? Who cares if the bishop gets it on with the hawt elderly organist. Where did this idea even originate?
/not Catholic or religious so I know I'm ignorant as to why


Paul wrote that being celibate allows you to focus on serving the Lord without the distractions of every day life. This was later interpreted (1100s?) to mean that priests should be celibate and not marry.
 
