(WTAE)   This car chase is dildoes   (wtae.com) divider line
Brolytheunholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Metalocalypse reference
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's A car crash, not YOUR car crash...
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, I am so sick of passive voice. 
"An SUV crashed into an AdultMart."
No one driving, eh? Just the SUV?

Gah!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought she said "McNut Road".
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord_Baull: In other news, I am so sick of passive voice. 
"An SUV crashed into an AdultMart."
No one driving, eh? Just the SUV?

Gah!


It's like "A train crashed into a car".  NOOO... The train is on a highly predefined (usually) path and the other vehicle has to go out of its way to crash into the train, or at the very least end up in the train's path..
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the Arby's on McKnight Road is OK.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adult video stores still exist?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I hope the Arby's on McKnight Road is OK.


jesus, don't use that bathroom
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car Chase | Metalocalypse | Adult Swim
Youtube RsVVKAoD_S4
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Adult video stores still exist?


There's probably weird kinky porn that can only be found there, like sex between unrelated peoples.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord_Baull: In other news, I am so sick of passive voice. 
"An SUV crashed into an AdultMart."
No one driving, eh? Just the SUV?

Gah!


That's not passive voice.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: awruk!: Adult video stores still exist?

There's probably weird kinky porn that can only be found there, like sex between unrelated peoples.


Such talk confuses and frightens me, step-brother.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Adult video stores still exist?


Only way to make sure you get the right size.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: awruk!: Adult video stores still exist?

Only way to make sure you get the right size.


I'd buy that for a dollar.
 
God--
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I hope the Arby's on McKnight Road is OK.

jesus, don't use that bathroom


Wendy's on McKnight used to be much worse before they rebuilt it...
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lord_Baull: In other news, I am so sick of passive voice. 
"An SUV crashed into an AdultMart."
No one driving, eh? Just the SUV?

Gah!


It was a Tesla!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders seemed to find dozens of victims and detached body parts laying scattered on the floor. Alas, there was no sign of blood.
 
