(NBC Washington)   Alexander Supertramp's bus will be on display at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Just don't eat any berries you find inside it   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's headline lead me to Krakauer's New Yorker follow up on how McCandless died. Cliff notes are that it's complicated and people are still arguing about it, but Krakauer makes the case for the potato seeds, which other experts and guides state to be harmless, arguing that McCandless did his due diligence on these seeds, but was let down by the literature.


How Chris McCandless Died | The New Yorker

Also, wasn't Krakauer cancelled for something he did recently? I can't be arsed to check.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did it take the long way home?
Can we ave kippers for breakfast, mommy dear?  Mommy dear?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I never got the appeal of that story. The kid was a farkstick who died being a farkstick. It's not even one of the better going to Alaska tales out there.
Plus Krakauer sucks.
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Creepy.
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
it's being prepared for outdoor display at the Museum of the North

Here's where a kid with more free time than sense died.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: arguing that McCandless did his due diligence on these seeds


A Truck Driver giving him a ride had to give him a pair of foul weather boots.  I question McCandless' due diligence.
 
illegal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dude was a moron.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Garza and the Supermutants: arguing that McCandless did his due diligence on these seeds

A Truck Driver giving him a ride had to give him a pair of foul weather boots.  I question McCandless' due diligence.


McCandless died of starvation something like an hour's hike from the Parks Highway, because he didn't bring so much as a compass and a map.  Calling it a "lack of due diligence" is an understatement, to say the least.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For some reason, it annoys me to no end that people romanticize this needless, pointless death.

I like the people who get lost in the wilderness and don't die. This is a much better story.

https://www.mensjournal.com/adventure​/​wrong-canoe-right-stuff/

Although, admittedly, the protagonists aren't as photogenic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How tf does the bus belong to that moron? It was there for years before he ever stepped foot in AK. He was just the poor, dumb bastard who happened to die in it (whether that was due to hubris, incompetence or something else is subject to debate).

/know people that interacted with him while he was living at The Slabs in Southern California...they are less than flattering in their recollections of him as a person
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Subby's headline lead me to Krakauer's New Yorker follow up on how McCandless died. Cliff notes are that it's complicated and people are still arguing about it, but Krakauer makes the case for the potato seeds, which other experts and guides state to be harmless, arguing that McCandless did his due diligence on these seeds, but was let down by the literature.


How Chris McCandless Died | The New Yorker

Also, wasn't Krakauer cancelled for something he did recently? I can't be arsed to check.


This is awesome. Thank you! My Lang Gang is about to start this book and Transcendentalist lit so this is a perfect companion!
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I never got the appeal of that story. The kid was a farkstick who died being a farkstick. It's not even one of the better going to Alaska tales out there.
Plus Krakauer sucks.

Into Thin Air

was super good.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The original FA/FO poster child
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The county got sick of unprepared tourists trying to hike out and see it.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did it take the long way home?
Can we ave kippers for breakfast, mommy dear?  Mommy dear?


I was thinking someone could steal the bus. It would be the crime of the century.
 
Chevello
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they took away the only emergency shelter in the area? So people can ooh and aahh over it in a museum?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, but help yourself to some rabbit.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The abandoned Fairbanks city bus became a shelter for hunters and others using the backcountry near Denali National Park and Preserve, but it became a beacon for those wishing to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless, who hiked to the bus in 1992.

If you wish to retrace the steps of a person who got stranded and died, you might get what you wish for. The attractive nuisance was removed from the wilderness because 15 people had to be rescued and 2 people died, and they've put the poxy thing on display in town so all the McCluelesses will go there instead.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd like to see the bus crushed into a cube and smelted/recycled.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Plus Krakauer sucks.


Don't agree. For me I know an author sucks when they write a book so bad I have to force myself to finish it or, in special extenuating circumstances, so bad I don't bother finishing it. I have finished and enjoyed Krakauer's books into thin air and into the wild.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chevello: So they took away the only emergency shelter in the area? So people can ooh and aahh over it in a museum?


No they took it out because it was a homing beacon for morons.
 
Headso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Garza and the Supermutants: arguing that McCandless did his due diligence on these seeds

A Truck Driver giving him a ride had to give him a pair of foul weather boots.  I question McCandless' due diligence.

McCandless died of starvation something like an hour's hike from the Parks Highway, because he didn't bring so much as a compass and a map.  Calling it a "lack of due diligence" is an understatement, to say the least.


It looks like he was 20 miles away from the road with two rivers between.
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?​i​e=UTF8&oe=UTF8&msa=0&mid=15mJohMUgn2bg​blKG23EjPlPxGv4&ll=63.957544124273326%​2C-146.35265226654727&z=7
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Headso: Robo Beat: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Garza and the Supermutants: arguing that McCandless did his due diligence on these seeds

A Truck Driver giving him a ride had to give him a pair of foul weather boots.  I question McCandless' due diligence.

McCandless died of starvation something like an hour's hike from the Parks Highway, because he didn't bring so much as a compass and a map.  Calling it a "lack of due diligence" is an understatement, to say the least.

It looks like he was 20 miles away from the road with two rivers between.
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?i​e=UTF8&oe=UTF8&msa=0&mid=15mJohMUgn2bg​blKG23EjPlPxGv4&ll=63.957544124273326%​2C-146.35265226654727&z=7


There was a river crossing a few miles away he could have used to get to safety but he never looked for a different way across the river
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: I never got the appeal of that story. The kid was a farkstick who died being a farkstick. It's not even one of the better going to Alaska tales out there.
Plus Krakauer sucks.


Why does he suck?

"Under the Banner of Heaven" was an absolutely fascinating book.

I also liked Into the Wild as a book, but I found Chris McCandless self-absorbed or selfish.  He's not very appealing.    Into Thin Air also has similar type people.
 
