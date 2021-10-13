 Skip to content
 
(WUSA9)   There is that saying about having a fool for a client, and then there's this genius admitting to felonies that weren't even charged   (wusa9.com) divider line
    Amusing, Law, Criminal justice, Judge, Punishment, Lawyer, Prison, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting them judge's wife's into down as your emergency contact info... It's so profoundly dumb. And he thought it would get him out of jail magically.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rudy?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's become plainly clear that the only offense these judges care about is disrespecting the court itself.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
we don't need to hear more than a rattle out of him
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pro se is Latin for "amateur say"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dumbest insurrection ever.
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This Is Bold Text: Putting them judge's wife's into down as your emergency contact info... It's so profoundly dumb. And he thought it would get him out of jail magically.


Lolwut.jpg
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Dumbest insurrection ever.


Dumbest insurrection ever SO FAR!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a meme for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love that these brash "I CAN DO NO WRONG" types can't follow the first rule of interacting with law enforcement, mainly : STFU
 
