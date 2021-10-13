 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   'Million-dollar mobile home in Nashville is more than meets the eye' (Transformer sounds)   (wkrn.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has a basement?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have cash, time, and know the right people... buying property near a major corporate development is a great way to get rich or richer.

Just look at property transactions near developments like these across the country... go out 5-10 miles and look at the people who bought the property or find out the LLCs and companies that bought them. Then go ahead and see how connected they are to the local/state politicians that approved the deal that brought the development there.

Fun times.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The housing market is ludicrous right now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The housing market is ludicrous right now.


thepeoplesnews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It transforms from a low-class mobile home into a classy modular home?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Nashville's property assessor says, at the very least, the sale represents about four parcels."

I read that as four parsecs, and was impressed.

/ As an aside, when I was a kid I thought the Transformers title song said "Transformers, Morgan meets the eye."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Real estate has gone farking insane. It's all about conglomerates snapping up properties and then converting an area into rentals. I get cold call offers which are more annoying than car insurance
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Location location location

Every since the local lake here became a second home and retirement option for yankees the prices have gone insane.

I bought 2 acre on the main body of the lake in 1987 for 3700 dollars. Sold it in 1999 for 46k and it recently has a 30yr old single wide trailer on it and the asking price is 890k. The land will likely be broken down into 1/4 or 1/8 acre lots and sold for 250k each. Then overpriced 4500 sq ft houses will be built on it so close they can talk to each other from their kitchen windows without yelling. All so they can "experience nature and have elbow room"

Meanwhile I own a little over a 100 acres 5 miles away with a 9 yr old house on it. Three barns. A 60x70 metal shop building.  And it appraises at 875k. Location ....
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now I really want to see a line of white trash transformers.

An old mobile home could be Optimus Prime.

A beat up '87 Oldsmobile could be Bumblebee.

Megatron...Well, I don't think that would change much.

/Hey, I can joke. I spent most of middle school and all of high school living in a trailer house. Make of that what you will.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Nashville at least, even 4-5 years ago, my wife and I kept losing offers on houses because these people would show up and basically throw a duffel bag of cash at the seller.
It took us over a year, and almost 10 offers to find a house. A friend spent 3 years looking. Its only gotten worse.
 
fargin a
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There must be a large bubble inside the trailer. Can't see it from those angles.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Now I really want to see a line of white trash transformers.

An old mobile home could be Optimus Prime.

A beat up '87 Oldsmobile could be Bumblebee.

Megatron...Well, I don't think that would change much.

/Hey, I can joke. I spent most of middle school and all of high school living in a trailer house. Make of that what you will.


Wouldn't Megatron be an AR-15?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Now I really want to see a line of white trash transformers.

An old mobile home could be Optimus Prime.

A beat up '87 Oldsmobile could be Bumblebee.

Megatron...Well, I don't think that would change much.

/Hey, I can joke. I spent most of middle school and all of high school living in a trailer house. Make of that what you will.


Suddenly, I'm picturing optimus prime with some staunch views on immigration....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It had 1.5 million worth of gold inside?
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "Nashville's property assessor says, at the very least, the sale represents about four parcels."

I read that as four parsecs, and was impressed.


That would be dumb because parsec is a measure of distance, not area.

/ducks
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was expecting a quadzilla with a rooftop pool or something.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Developers and speculators:  "Go be poor elsewhere."
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "Nashville's property assessor says, at the very least, the sale represents about four parcels."

I read that as four parsecs, and was impressed.


Especially if you could do the Kessel run in four parsecs.

The current record for the Kessel run is 12 parsecs.
 
