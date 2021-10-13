 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   FDA announces that it sees no reason to doubt data helpfully provided by R.J. Reynolds that "proves" e-cigarettes can actually help people quit smoking. Up next: Conclusive studies from Exxon Mobile that oil in ocean water improves seabirds' plumage   (npr.org) divider line
26
    More: Unlikely, Cigarette, Nicotine, Tobacco, Electronic cigarette, Smoking, Health officials, first electronic cigarettes, a-kind decision  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2021 at 11:05 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those cigarette companies are going have to go to e-cigarette or vaping if they want to survive if they haven't already.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Those cigarette companies are going have to go to e-cigarette or vaping Marijuana if they want to survive if they haven't already.


/FTFY
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another anecdote that's not a data point:

I quit after 28 years of smoking and 1 year of vaping when my vape rig broke in the middle of nowhere.

I had some patches in my suitcase, as I was so hooked I would wear a patch on the plane to keep from feeling awful. So I started on the patch, and I decided to continue with it after I got back home, following the patch's taper-off strategy, and I quit without too big of a fuss.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Helped me quit.

Then the ecig brand I was using got recalled for battery issues, yay.
 
Josbone26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
MAD Magazine once made a pretty good joke about this sort of thing:


Oil Industry Executive: "Fish like oil. Why do you think they pack sardines in it?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Got hypnotized before Desert Storm cause the Army was seriously non smoking.  I pause to laugh at that line.

Now I been smoke free for 30 years and I give at least one fresh egg every...    awk, awk awk....   morning.  Oh!  A double yolker!

He thinks he's a chicken
Why don't you send him to a hospital?
We can't.  We need the eggs
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure. The manufacturers (big tobacco companies) that can spend millions on FDA approval are suddenly "helpful." The thousands of other devices from manufacturers that can't pay the bribe but are functionally identical are still "harmful and useless; a scourge on humanity"
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just don't charge them with USB on your computer. Unless you like Chinese spyware.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the tobacco companies to order the rural state Congress critters to support legalizing marijuana.

The left already supports it, just need the right-wing on board.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FDA (and all "consumer" safety government orgs) have always depended on industry studies, subs.   They do very, very little of their own research.   Exact same process goes into your medications and frozen potatoes.

Same as it ever was.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can see it both ways.

When I switched to vaping from cigs my body thanked me pretty much immediately. My lung function improved, my sense of smell improved, I stopped coughing all the time, and my body felt better overall - all within 2 weeks of switching. But I was also still getting the nicotine.

I could see it being useful to some folks to help wean themselves off of nicotine entirely. You feel better pretty quickly (at least I did) which will help, and can lower the amount of nicotine in the vapes until you get down to vape juice with no nicotine and then quit.

But also, I could see how it would be easier to also partake in MORE nicotine after switching to vaping. Since there's a lower impact on the body, and more places you can sneak a vape (I can vape inside my house, but not smoke cigs for instance), I could easily see someone not quitting and actually increasing their nicotine intake.

So it's going to be different for different people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Facebook just found a bunch of data that shows kids have positive body images after viewing influencers and photoshopped teens just like them.  So happy!  Oh!  Look here!  This data say FB only positively influences elections and creates a good dialog between political parties.  Wait!  Here's data showing clicking on ads help you and makes your computer go super processing fast.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As someone who smoked a pack every couple of days for a year or two, only to stop smoking cigarettes cold turkey and never look back (outside of having the errant cig or two 1-3 times a year, only when severely inebriated at parties where friends were also smoking, only to vomit on the morning), I feel confident that I have participated in this activity enough to say "smoking is a trash f*cking habit no one would miss if it disappeared tomorrow, and the same goes for e-cigs and vapes" without coming off like a preachy little f*ck
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: without coming off like a preachy little f*ck


Fail
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: MAD Magazine once made a pretty good joke about this sort of thing:


Oil Industry Executive: "Fish like oil. Why do you think they pack sardines in it?"



The Onion ran the headline: "Massive Oil Spill Results In Improved Wildlife Viscosity"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Increased bird viscosity for maximum performance!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think that just nicotine, while still addictive, is a lot easier to quit than tobacco.  Tobacco has a lot of fun compounds (MAOIs, etc) besides nicotine that make it very enjoyable.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anecdotally, I've been told that it helped people transition to ending nicotine addiction.  At the very least, there is no tar.

Opposing vaping because it services a nicotine addiction is an example of making good the enemy of perfect.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tried e-cigs to quit awhile ago. It sucked, didn't scratch the itch, and failed miserably. Plan to try the patches but I don't know if I'm big enough of a condescending prick to be a former smoker that acts holier than though on the subject. I'll start practicing my fake cough for when a spot a smoker outside on the other side of the street. I think I can do this. I think I can be a gigantic asshole if I try hard enough...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Got hypnotized before Desert Storm cause the Army was seriously non smoking.  I pause to laugh at that line.

Now I been smoke free for 30 years and I give at least one fresh egg every...    awk, awk awk....   morning.  Oh!  A double yolker!

He thinks he's a chicken
Why don't you send him to a hospital?
We can't.  We need the eggs


keep that damn chicken quiet
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Anecdotally, I've been told that it helped people transition to ending nicotine addiction.  At the very least, there is no tar.

Opposing vaping because it services a nicotine addiction is an example of making good the enemy of perfect.


I'm also of the opinion that, shock of shockers, people, in general, should be able to consume what they want to.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've tried it all and always come crawling back to tobacco.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was a light smoker off and on for years, switched to vaping about 10 years. I've decided to ween myself off of it and have gradually stepped down from the high nic juice down to the lowest over the last year and a half. I got a free bottle of non-nicotine juice awhile back, so I'll probably puff on that when I get down to my last coil. Figure kicking the physical habit will be almost as hard as the chemical, so I'll split 'em up

I like smoking/vaping but I'm kind of tired of being tied to it
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine if we funded an FDA that could work on behalf of We the People.

/the uberwealthy don't have enough space toys yet so we can't do that
//also, temporarily embarrassed millionaires are super smart and have a grip on reality
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.