Airbnb is coming for your neighborhood. Here's what happens when they get there
7
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Random" acts of arson?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another result of incoming disparity, and lack of low-income housing
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The most effective way to stop this sort of thing, and still recognize the right of property owners to rent out properties the own, would be for states and local communities to pass laws and ordinances requiring that a) all properties be approved by a local commission or advisory board before being rented (which is very easy to monitor, since they're listed online) and also b) require that the owner live (permanently) either on the premises or within X miles of it (which allows for people to own, say, one home to live in and one home to rent). The first also ensures that proper taxes are being paid to the local communities, something both Airbnb and VRBO are now being much more conscientious about anyway.

People will complain about the B step meaning that landlords can't build large empires of rental properties across the nation. That's correct. Because fark those assholes, they're the ones ruining local communities exactly as this article is describing.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The most effective way to stop this sort of thing, and still recognize the right of property owners to rent out properties the own, would be for states and local communities to pass laws and ordinances requiring that a) all properties be approved by a local commission or advisory board before being rented (which is very easy to monitor, since they're listed online) and also b) require that the owner live (permanently) either on the premises or within X miles of it (which allows for people to own, say, one home to live in and one home to rent). The first also ensures that proper taxes are being paid to the local communities, something both Airbnb and VRBO are now being much more conscientious about anyway.

People will complain about the B step meaning that landlords can't build large empires of rental properties across the nation. That's correct. Because fark those assholes, they're the ones ruining local communities exactly as this article is describing.


It is pitch dark. You are likely to be eaten by a REIT.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Right before the pandemic, Peter Holley moved back to his hometown of Austin, Texas, his hometown, and was surprised by what he saw."

Did you say "hometown"?!  Was it his hometown?!

/Seriously, what is the average editor's salary?
/Maybe we could all chip-in...?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only read down to maybe the 3rd wuestion and answer.

They really need to proofread, correct and resubmit that article.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: Only read down to maybe the 3rd question and answer.

They really need to proofread, correct and resubmit that article.


/ftfm
 
