 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Teddy bear lost by girl in Glacier Park spends a year riding shotgun with park ranger who found it. Friends of girl's family see bear on ranger's dashboard and realize it's hers. This may be the first time a ranger actually helps a kid hug a bear   (krtv.com) divider line
6
    More: Sappy, Flathead County, Montana, National Park Service, Glacier National Park, Dashboard, American Black Bear, Arte, Teddy bear, A Little Bit  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2021 at 6:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bear was originally detained on suspicion of picnic basket theft
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, now I feel all

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Bobo!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Poor bear had a year's taste of freedom, now he's back in captivity.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.