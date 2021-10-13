 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Prosecutors say Texas cops botched investigation into teen who mowed down six cyclists with his truck. More like tried to "botch" it under the rug   (thedailybeast.com)
    More: Followup, Police, Waller County prosecutors, teen's family connections, D.A. Elton R. Mathis, Texas Department of Public Safety, cycling community, crime scene, particular situation  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"lynching"

This DA is on the take. F*ck me what a wrong word to use. That's how you know the kid is white. If he weren't, he would have just been lynched.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pig cops only know where the donut shop is.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: "lynching"

This DA is on the take. F*ck me what a wrong word to use. That's how you know the kid is white. If he weren't, he would have just been lynched.


I don't think he's on the take, from the news articles.  Seems that that the douchebag kid has family connections in the police department
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: puffy999: "lynching"

This DA is on the take. F*ck me what a wrong word to use. That's how you know the kid is white. If he weren't, he would have just been lynched.

I don't think he's on the take, from the news articles.  Seems that that the douchebag kid has family connections in the police department


Everybody knows everybody in that county it seems.

Probably all related.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No traffic citation.  the alternative justice system rears it's ugly head again

this is a cover up for a well connected family.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

puffy999: SpaceMonkey-66: puffy999: "lynching"

This DA is on the take. F*ck me what a wrong word to use. That's how you know the kid is white. If he weren't, he would have just been lynched.

I don't think he's on the take, from the news articles.  Seems that that the douchebag kid has family connections in the police department

Everybody knows everybody in that county it seems.

Probably all related.


On the other side of Houston from me, that area is shall we say, rural.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The kid is in a law enforcement family.  He could shoot someone in broad daylight and walk away.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been assured that the way to solve abuses from police is to hire more police.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At this point, we can confirm there are some connections but have yet to see evidence of a city official directing the officer on the scene as to how to handle this particular situation," said Mathis.

The cop knew who the kid was and didn't 'need' directions. He knew what to do from the off.
 
Headso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mathis also has connections with the teen's family, according to pictures on Facebook.

So the DA threw the case and is now trying to blame the cops, gotcha
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: puffy999: "lynching"

This DA is on the take. F*ck me what a wrong word to use. That's how you know the kid is white. If he weren't, he would have just been lynched.

I don't think he's on the take, from the news articles.  Seems that that the douchebag kid has family connections in the police department


Ftfa

Mathis also has connections with the teen's family, according to pictures on Facebook.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm guessing not only is the 16yo's family connected to law enforcement, but they're rich. That wasn't an old beater truck, it was a new Ford Super Duty - a $70,000 truck Before it was modded to roll coal.

He pointed a deadly weapon at those people and 'tried to scare them', had an 'oopsie' and crippled 6 of them. Then walked away without so much as a ticket. That's not just "connections" - that's freaking Texas money.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mathis also has connections with the teen's family, according to pictures on Facebook.

Is there anyone who does NOT have connections with this teen's family who can prosecute this kid?
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm guessing not only is the 16yo's family connected to law enforcement, but they're rich. That wasn't an old beater truck, it was a new Ford Super Duty - a $70,000 truck Before it was modded to roll coal.

He pointed a deadly weapon at those people and 'tried to scare them', had an 'oopsie' and crippled 6 of them. Then walked away without so much as a ticket. That's not just "connections" - that's freaking Texas money.


Elon, you sure you want to move there?  Are you going to build a huge solar-powered Voltron to deal with these people?  'Cuz they won't like your 'lectric cars.
 
