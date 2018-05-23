 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   TX court recommens new trial for Jewish death row inmate. Sentencing judge was a lifelong anti-Semite and "that farkin' Jew", "goddamn k*k*", and "needed to be shut down because they controlled all the money and all the power" offer clues   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Obvious, Law, Jury, Crime, United States Constitution, Court, Supreme Court of the United States, Capital punishment, United States  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he used anti-Semitic slurs when referring to Halprin because he identified Halprin as a Jew, and not because of evidence presented at trial about Halprin's crimes

Does this mean that it would have been appropriate for him to use anti-Semitic slurs if it was somehow related to the evidence?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FeLLOws
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, how the fark did the filter not do what I wanted.

TeKKKas.

There.
Coined it
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Honorable Vickers Cunningham, the presiding judge at Mr. Halprin's capital trial..." There's something wrong about that moniker. I can't put my finger on it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's okay to elect a gun to the Senate as long as its not an anti-Semitic gun. Okay.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, yeah! And please tell me the judge is no longer a judge?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: he used anti-Semitic slurs when referring to Halprin because he identified Halprin as a Jew, and not because of evidence presented at trial about Halprin's crimes

Does this mean that it would have been appropriate for him to use anti-Semitic slurs if it was somehow related to the evidence?


I think the judge accidentally a few clauses.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.


Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?


They learn from examples, so it just perpetuates the problems of the current system with a veneer of neutrality.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby needs the "D"
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "The Honorable Vickers Cunningham, the presiding judge at Mr. Halprin's capital trial..." There's something wrong about that moniker. I can't put my finger on it.


How's that?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?


Yes.  The AI is worse than most people because minorities are poor.  Poor people are more often convicted of crimes.  Therefore, to an AI, minorites are more likely to be criminals.  And they're good at finding substitutes for being told skin color, so you can't just avoid putting that in.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.


*As long as the programmer doesn't ad bias
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.


I funnied this, but I just realized it might have been serious.  And that's a chilling thought.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

alechemist: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

*As long as the programmer doesn't ad bias


It really isn't the programmers' fault.  Well, except that they didn't say it's a bad idea and refuse to do it.

An AI can be very good at "learning" to replicate what currently happens.  But actual justice is not something you can do with them.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This just cracked the door open for just about everyone non white and non Christian that has ever appeared in his court for an appeal.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?

Yes.  The AI is worse than most people because minorities are poor.  Poor people are more often convicted of crimes.  Therefore, to an AI, minorites are more likely to be criminals.  And they're good at finding substitutes for being told skin color, so you can't just avoid putting that in.


Yup. Systemic racism in a nutshell is the idea that the posters who are saying "algorithmic results will be great as long as the programmers aren't racist" are incorrect.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?

Yes.  The AI is worse than most people because minorities are poor.  Poor people are more often convicted of crimes.  Therefore, to an AI, minorites are more likely to be criminals.  And they're good at finding substitutes for being told skin color, so you can't just avoid putting that in.


Mechanical sentencing is what got us mandatory minimums. For real. The idea was that human judges with their human biases were putting too much weight on extraneous circumstances not decided on by the "finders of fact" (i.e. the jury), leading to identical crimes getting sentences ranging anywhere from six months to five years. Because judges would consider mitigating or aggravating circumstances, race, age, employment, etc.

So mandatory minimums and sentencing guidelines were imposed. Judges under the guidelines coontil they were replaced or amended, if they were) had no option but to look at the crime, add the points for aggravating circumstances, subtract the points for mitigating circumstances, and provide a sentence.

So: First offense, crime against the person, (let's say robbery) weapon involved, no injuries, money stolen less than $5000: five years. Period. Those are the facts, that's fair, right? Except it puts the kid with a screwdriver who steals $10 from the 7-11 for kicks on the same bus to prison as the gangbanger who robbed a bank with a shotgun for $4000.

AIs handing out justice would be a TERRIBLE idea.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In April 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Halprin's bid for a new federal trial under a judicial bias theory. Steeped in procedural minutiae, that case was largely about a federal statute that precludes certain lawsuits and what it meant for the new trial request made after "the public exposure of [Cunningham's] bigotry" came to light.

LOL

We're in good hands.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The5thElement: This just cracked the door open for just about everyone non white and non Christian that has ever appeared in his court for an appeal.


Cracked hell, every attorney who's ever brought a case before him is already writing the motion for rehearing.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The5thElement: This just cracked the door open for just about everyone non white and non Christian that has ever appeared in his court for an appeal.


Good.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This Vickers Cunningham is a total POS.

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2018/​0​5/23/dallas-candidate-who-promised-to-​reward-kids-for-marrying-white-loses-b​y-25-votes/
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And remember, Texas judges are elected.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: he used anti-Semitic slurs when referring to Halprin because he identified Halprin as a Jew, and not because of evidence presented at trial about Halprin's crimes

Does this mean that it would have been appropriate for him to use anti-Semitic slurs if it was somehow related to the evidence?


Probably not, but possibly.  A quote maybe, or brand names.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ok, how the fark did the filter not do what I wanted.

TeKKKas.

There.
Coined it


How about KKKongress?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I May Be Crazy But...: Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?

Yes.  The AI is worse than most people because minorities are poor.  Poor people are more often convicted of crimes.  Therefore, to an AI, minorites are more likely to be criminals.  And they're good at finding substitutes for being told skin color, so you can't just avoid putting that in.

Mechanical sentencing is what got us mandatory minimums. For real. The idea was that human judges with their human biases were putting too much weight on extraneous circumstances not decided on by the "finders of fact" (i.e. the jury), leading to identical crimes getting sentences ranging anywhere from six months to five years. Because judges would consider mitigating or aggravating circumstances, race, age, employment, etc.

So mandatory minimums and sentencing guidelines were imposed. Judges under the guidelines coontil they were replaced or amended, if they were) had no option but to look at the crime, add the points for aggravating circumstances, subtract the points for mitigating circumstances, and provide a sentence.

So: First offense, crime against the person, (let's say robbery) weapon involved, no injuries, money stolen less than $5000: five years. Period. Those are the facts, that's fair, right? Except it puts the kid with a screwdriver who steals $10 from the 7-11 for kicks on the same bus to prison as the gangbanger who robbed a bank with a shotgun for $4000.

AIs handing out justice would be a TERRIBLE idea.


Mandatory minimums is extremely far from AI. It's pretty much the opposite.
 
cefm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Silly prosecutors as well. They're wildly over-reaching on felony murder and conspiracy theories to essentially create crimes that don't exist. Charge him with escaping from prison, sure. But attempting to pin a murder charge on him for a killing one of the other escapees did after the escape when they weren't still acting together?  That's just sheer idiocy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, that "that farkin' Jew", "goddamn k*k*" was double parked...   in a school zone... on an alternating Tuesday.  Three strikes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?

They learn from examples, so it just perpetuates the problems of the current system with a veneer of neutrality.


AI learns from examples, *that are given to it by humans*. The reason you hear things like "AI has trouble distinguishing differences in black men" is because white programmers gave the AI primarily white faces to train on.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: alechemist: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

*As long as the programmer doesn't ad bias

It really isn't the programmers' fault.  Well, except that they didn't say it's a bad idea and refuse to do it.

An AI can be very good at "learning" to replicate what currently happens.  But actual justice is not something you can do with them.


Who needs AI at all? Feed in the facts only:
Did this person do X? - Yes
Did they do that?  - No
Did The Other happen? - Yes
*bells and whistles*
Verdict.
No need to interject race, sex, orientation, religion, etc. Did person x violate any laws, Yes/No. Is there proof the person committed the crime? Yes/No. Were there mitigating circumstances, Yes/No. What was the outcome death / loss of property etc. Spit out a verdict.
Now I'm not saying this should be the end result but it would be a good place to start since its well known that there are huge flaws in the justice system but taking out any common bias areas and deciding if a crime has been committed and then moving it to judicial review before a panel before affirmation of the crime couldn't hurt. It might make corrupt cops take a step back if it also looked at the circumstances and also if any law enforcement misconduct took place as well.
Ok this probable didn't make much sense so I'm gonna let my Adderall kick in and have a cup of coffee and get the day off to a speedy start.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not the first time that this racist POS has been on Fark.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Okay that's some insane farking bullshiat that he's on death row for something he wasn't involved with.

This is exactly why the death penalty WILL eventually be abolished by federal law. Because states like Texas aren't happy offing the "serial killer caught on video doing it and on tape bragging about it and had heads in his freezer" type. They're killing for the sake of killing.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Gyrfalcon: I May Be Crazy But...: Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?

Yes.  The AI is worse than most people because minorities are poor.  Poor people are more often convicted of crimes.  Therefore, to an AI, minorites are more likely to be criminals.  And they're good at finding substitutes for being told skin color, so you can't just avoid putting that in.

Mechanical sentencing is what got us mandatory minimums. For real. The idea was that human judges with their human biases were putting too much weight on extraneous circumstances not decided on by the "finders of fact" (i.e. the jury), leading to identical crimes getting sentences ranging anywhere from six months to five years. Because judges would consider mitigating or aggravating circumstances, race, age, employment, etc.

So mandatory minimums and sentencing guidelines were imposed. Judges under the guidelines coontil they were replaced or amended, if they were) had no option but to look at the crime, add the points for aggravating circumstances, subtract the points for mitigating circumstances, and provide a sentence.

So: First offense, crime against the person, (let's say robbery) weapon involved, no injuries, money stolen less than $5000: five years. Period. Those are the facts, that's fair, right? Except it puts the kid with a screwdriver who steals $10 from the 7-11 for kicks on the same bus to prison as the gangbanger who robbed a bank with a shotgun for $4000.

AIs handing out justice would be a TERRIBLE idea.

Mandatory minimums is extremely far from AI. It's pretty much the opposite.


From the perspective of someone who isn't familiar with tech, algorithmic sentencing and AI sentencing probably sound about the same.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.


(Warning: Tim & Eric)
e-Trial | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube XL2RLTmqG4w
 
Netrngr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: First offense, crime against the person, (let's say robbery) weapon involved, no injuries, money stolen less than $5000: five years. Period. Those are the facts, that's fair, right? Except it puts the kid with a screwdriver who steals $10 from the 7-11 for kicks on the same bus to prison as the gangbanger who robbed a bank with a shotgun for $4000.


Well neither killed anyone but did threaten violence in the commission of a crime. Face it if you are a kid and you rob a store under the threat of violence maybe you need to spend some time in the pokey because its pretty evident you fail at living in society with the rest of us.
Slaps on the wrist for serious crimes are why kids who commit theme continue committing them into adulthood. Im sure this is something we disagree on even if its one of the rare times we will still have to disagree.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: rue_in_winter: Fireproof: Solty Dog: I can't wait for an AI justice system. Just feed in your evidence and it will spit out a verdict and sentence. Race, creed, or money will not matter.

Haven't we already seen that algorithms can be racially biased AF if the humans programming them have any biases?

They learn from examples, so it just perpetuates the problems of the current system with a veneer of neutrality.

AI learns from examples, *that are given to it by humans*. The reason you hear things like "AI has trouble distinguishing differences in black men" is because white programmers gave the AI primarily white faces to train on.


Yeah, I'm not disagreeing. We're describing the same thing: garbage in, garbage out.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Subby


he's an anti D ite.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If we had a justice system and not a legal syst
 
