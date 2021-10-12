 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Owner of house where family was murdered places fake graves out front as Halloween decorations, shocked that some people have a problem with this   (mlive.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, that's not "We had no idea "
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the woman that had to clean up the blood from the murders  is putting up the decorations because of reasons known to her, I say let her do what she wants on her own property.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: If the woman that had to clean up the blood from the murders  is putting up the decorations because of reasons known to her, I say let her do what she wants on her own property.


There are companies that do that because it's bio waste.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: eurotrader: If the woman that had to clean up the blood from the murders  is putting up the decorations because of reasons known to her, I say let her do what she wants on her own property.

There are companies that do that because it's bio waste.


I know their is companies that do crime scene clean up and the workers are generally paid a decent wage. I also know more than one person that has cleaned up the mess made by a family member using a firearm. Granted they were farm folks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You have no idea how much blood would be involved in a scene like that.

You get the taste of pennies in your mouth.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: You have no idea how much blood would be involved in a scene like that.

You get the taste of pennies in your mouth.


Yes I do
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then you know she didn't pull the carpets and repair the drywall herself, at least the chance is really slim.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Then you know she didn't pull the carpets and repair the drywall herself, at least the chance is really slim.


I lived in a few city center apartments in major European cities and have always figured at least one person had died from a multiple of reasons within feet of where I slept over the years and pleased it was at least cleaned up.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think that is pretty damn cool.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: eurotrader: If the woman that had to clean up the blood from the murders  is putting up the decorations because of reasons known to her, I say let her do what she wants on her own property.

There are companies that do that because it's bio waste.


Poop and needles are also biowaste. Yet we allow adults and diabetics to take care of children and insulin stuff in their own house.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the incident happened recently, I'd agree it would be in bad taste. This was 20 years ago.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: eurotrader: If the woman that had to clean up the blood from the murders  is putting up the decorations because of reasons known to her, I say let her do what she wants on her own property.

There are companies that do that because it's bio waste.


There are companies that do that but you have to pay for them and often the families can't.

So sometimes you get to clean your son's brains off the ceiling, walls, and closet/and all closet contents because when your son killed himself he did it in front of an open closet door.

Next door neighbors got to do that.

It's not like "we are sorry this tragedy happened, we will clean it up and make it right, you've already been through enough tonight".


Personally while I don't believe in ghosts or heaven or hell I don't think I'm going to tug on Superman's cape by making jokes over a violent murder that took place in my house.  Then again we are all allowed to process grief or stress in whatever legal manner we wish.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like that she says it's basically a "fark you" to all the people who yell and honk at the house all the time. Which sounds like something that would happen in a small town, what else do people have to do?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should have put "Did my own research!" on them to allay suspicion.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to side with the homeowner on this one.  There's nothing out of the ordinary or distasteful about that display in and of itself, and 20 years is more than enough time.  Is she not allowed to decorate for Halloween anymore?  It's not like she painted their names on the headstones - that would have been in bad taste.

This whole thing reeks of faux outrage from bored small town busybodies
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, a bat or pumpkin would have been tasteful. Even skeletons would be fine.  She's free to decorate as she wants, but she knows exactly what she's doing with the bloody "help me" windows.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well that's it then no one can put up fake tombstones or blood as halloween decorations at that house ever again.


"Now, nearly 20 years after the killings, some are shocked and outraged.."

Oh fark off, get a life, go on twitter or facebook and find something else to rage about.


"She said the current display made her "want to vomit," and was "truly unacceptable.""

Hey Karen, you ever seen Tub Girl or 2 girls 1 cup? You ever hear of a blue waffle? For a truly magical evening look those up, have fun babe.


"Come knock on my door. Then ask me what I had to clean up. Maybe this is my way of dealing with it."

Sounds like the owner is sick of people's shiat with what happened there too, get over it already.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: I mean, a bat or pumpkin would have been tasteful. Even skeletons would be fine.  She's free to decorate as she wants, but she knows exactly what she's doing with the bloody "help me" windows.


Yea she's telling people to get over it because she has and is sick of everyone else still going all quiet and slack-jawed when they see her house.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back when I was running the streets I squatted an abandominum for months before the owner showed up. He offered to rent it to me but asked that I not disturb the couch and curtain behind it, which were covered in old dried blood.  His brother had an Egg McMagnum for breakfast there years before. I never touched it.
 
