(AsiaOne)   Wife takes revenge on lazy husband who refused to clean fish tank or otherwise care for his prized pet arowana, cooks the fish herself, seasoning and deep-frying it. He is so boned   (asiaone.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone is attempting to make a new food craze following the Nashville Hot Chicken playbook.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a tiny one
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/see?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Meh! Could've been worse...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/see?


What is that?
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should haved hired these guys...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

woodjf: Redh8t: Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/see?

What is that?


Dandelion.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...
[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

/see?


The fish was worth up to 450K.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Envoy: woodjf: Redh8t: Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/see?

What is that?

Dandelion.


Reminds me of the time I saw someone fall for the "does this ice cream smell weird" trick. Wholesome yet cruel (the best kind of wholesome).
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My friend cried a lot when he buried his arrowana. But yeah, people eat them in SE Asia. 

His fish was cool though, It was trained and everything.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Redh8t: Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...

[Fark user image 500x272]


Stay away from the green ones!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He only got the fish because of what she did to the dog. He'll learn.
 
woodjf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Envoy: woodjf: Redh8t: Eating your pet fish?
Meh! Could've been worse...
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/see?

What is that?

Dandelion.


Oh that's funny. Next spring I'm trying that on someone.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to be a fish tank guy and friends with lots of other fish tank guys and gals. Started freshwater and moved over to salt water and had a reef tank. For about ten years I lived and breathed fish tanks.

Arowana owners always came across a bit strange to me.  One was absolutely gleeful whenever he talked about feeding his pinkies (baby rats or mice).  I always made sure I told a friend I was heading over to his place.

I mostly fragged and traded soft and hard corals.

I've yet to see an arowana tank in a properly lit room that did not have Scandinavian death metal playing in the background.  Not BAD people, just a bit different.  Lots of hand-made leather jewelry and pentagram necklaces.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

omg bbq: I used to be a fish tank guy and friends with lots of other fish tank guys and gals. Started freshwater and moved over to salt water and had a reef tank. For about ten years I lived and breathed fish tanks.

Arowana owners always came across a bit strange to me.  One was absolutely gleeful whenever he talked about feeding his pinkies (baby rats or mice).  I always made sure I told a friend I was heading over to his place.

I mostly fragged and traded soft and hard corals.

I've yet to see an arowana tank in a properly lit room that did not have Scandinavian death metal playing in the background.  Not BAD people, just a bit different.  Lots of hand-made leather jewelry and pentagram necklaces.


I'd rather hang out with te fish cooking wife than the rat feeding freak. Jesus that's creepy.
 
