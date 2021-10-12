 Skip to content
(blueorigin.com)   Watch T. J. Hooker boldly go where no TV cop has gone before. Will he have a nightmare at 328,000 feet? Find out when Rocket Man launches   (blueorigin.com) divider line
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
William Shatner "Sings" 'Rocket Man' AI Upscaled to Ultra HD
Youtube Co2ZVdVM26E
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
He still won't be an astronaut and he may actually die of heart failure.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

solokumba: He still won't be an astronaut and he may actually die of heart failure.


Don't you have some puppies to kick?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

solokumba: He still won't be an astronaut and he may actually die of heart failure.


I was thinking the same thing.  But apparently, Bezos managed to get his Dr. Evil rocket seven kilometers above the Karman Line the last time.

I hope for two things.  First, that Bezos doesn't actually kill Capt. James Tiberius Kirk, the original you might say.  Second, that Shatner has his hair glued down really good, or else there'll be Hell toupee.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: solokumba: He still won't be an astronaut and he may actually die of heart failure.

I was thinking the same thing.  But apparently, Bezos managed to get his Dr. Evil rocket seven kilometers above the Karman Line the last time.

I hope for two things.  First, that Bezos doesn't actually kill Capt. James Tiberius Kirk, the original you might say.  Second, that Shatner has his hair glued down really good, or else there'll be Hell toupee.


Bezoooozs.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mugato: solokumba: He still won't be an astronaut and he may actually die of heart failure.

Don't you have some puppies to kick?


I'll clear my schedule.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What does the guy with a billion of your dollars need with a penis rocket?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Life is just so full of surprises, this is so cool for him. For all of them.
Bon voyage!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: He still won't be an astronaut and he may actually die of heart failure.


Next to him being found dead with a couple of strippers in Vegas, this is about the best way for him to go.

/you need to smile more
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so glad he's finally ditched the girdle.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: He still won't be an astronaut and he may actually die of heart failure.


You know, the fact that James T. Kirk is about to be blasted into space is a lot of fun in a world that really isn't.

Fun at parties, are you?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To watch the show: Click the link, click "watch on YouTube", click the cast button on YouTube if you want to watch it on your smart TV.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Shepard Mission NS-18 Webcast
Youtube uEhdlIor-do
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can the rocket lift that beer belly?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Can the rocket lift that beer belly?



Can the rocket lift that "Mail Box To Space"?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope the toupee is securely attached!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hold keeps getting longer.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The hold keeps getting longer.


And Shatner's getting laaaarger.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well at least Bill is getting a good nap in.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: Second, that Shatner has his hair glued down really good, or else there'll be Hell toupee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KingKauff: Mr. Fuzzypaws: The hold keeps getting longer.

And Shatner's getting laaaarger.


This is the funniest thing I will read all day.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lot of Shatner hate in this thread.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know that door is just a temporary door to keep the weather out but do they really think that's a good look?

Like your old screen door with no screen hanging on one hinge.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: Second, that Shatner has his hair glued down really good, or else there'll be Hell toupee.


He's had a few decades to find a good toupee. And he can afford the best.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For an obvious publicity stunt, you'd think Bezos could have hired some color commentators or something. Hell, play some Shatner tunes.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Confabulat: For an obvious publicity stunt, you'd think Bezos could have hired some color commentators or something. Hell, play some Shatner tunes.


Playing Shatner singing can result in a visit from the Narn Bat Squad.

/There will be nochidding place
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Confabulat: For an obvious publicity stunt, you'd think Bezos could have hired some color commentators or something. Hell, play some Shatner tunes.

Playing Shatner singing can result in a visit from the Narn Bat Squad.

/There will be nochidding place


/ No hiding place
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Only You Can See This: bluorangefyre: Second, that Shatner has his hair glued down really good, or else there'll be Hell toupee.

[Fark user image 384x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go for astronaut load.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Go for astronaut load.


Words Sulu never said.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shatter looks like Violet Beauregard in that suit.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Confabulat: For an obvious publicity stunt, you'd think Bezos could have hired some color commentators or something. Hell, play some Shatner tunes.

Playing Shatner singing can result in a visit from the Narn Bat Squad.

/There will be no hiding place


Green and Purple would unite to kill the music.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Shatter looks like Violet Beauregard in that suit.


That's an interesting auto-erotica.  Shatner.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's funny that they made him sit biatch.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saturday afternoon,1972, I'm trucking through the living room like any 6-year old and look over at the TV and see a Gorn.  Holy shiat, a lizard man is fighting some human guy!  What is this?  So Dad and I watched "The Arena" and my whole life changed.

He died last year, but he would be all over this.  He'd be griping that it was a Canadian actor instead of himself going up.  But inside he'd be nerding out as much as an 83-year old can nerd out.  So I'm watching this for him between some tears.  Captain Kirk in space!  Pretty great, huh Dad?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the line of cars goes down real slow....
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people accomplish great things in life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Go for astronaut load.


That happens at launch

/poppie suits
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: TheMysteriousStranger: Go for astronaut load.

Words Sulu never said.


Sulu never flew a ship with that kind of load. Scotty will really need to pull off a miracle.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old is Shatner?  90?  Yeah, the left turn blinker is gonna be on for the first 30,000 miles.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on his 90 year old bowel not letting loose upon liftoff?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they give George Takei a shot.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Some people accomplish great things in life.

[Fark user image 850x622]


Come on, man.

/let's have something nice for a couple of hours
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: How old is Shatner?  90?  Yeah, the left turn blinker is gonna be on for the first 30,000 miles.


Yes 90. And soon to be the oldest person to be launched to space.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Some people accomplish great things in life.

[Fark user image image 850x622]


You're not wrong.  Veep Throat wasn't a very good film.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they paused on the way up so that he wouldn't get winded on the stairs.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Aquapope: How old is Shatner?  90?  Yeah, the left turn blinker is gonna be on for the first 30,000 miles.

Yes 90. And soon to be the oldest person to be launched to space.


"space"
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: GOSH BARN IT: Some people accomplish great things in life.

[Fark user image 850x622]

Come on, man.

/let's have something nice for a couple of hours


Nice?  This is gold!

Mild too.  I didn't mention someone riding a large  (......) shaped object to a higher level.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Aquapope: How old is Shatner?  90?  Yeah, the left turn blinker is gonna be on for the first 30,000 miles.

Yes 90. And soon to be the oldest person to be launched to space.


I'm all for launching old people into space, but not Shatner!  There are so many other old people to choose from.  He's coming back?  Oh.  Nevermind.
 
