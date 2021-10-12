 Skip to content
 
(KOMU Columbia)   They will not be going to Disney World   (komu.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Copyright infringement, Copyright, Tabitha Nicole Rodgers, shipments of counterfeit DVDs, Border Protection agents, Homeland Security Investigations, Criminal law, Clint Travis Rodgers  
4 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't fark with The Mouse
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Homeland security investigating copyright stuff is insane.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whew! I feel safer knowing such a violent criminal will be off the streets for up to a five years for selllig dvd rips.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They sold me Snow White and the Six Dwarfs, Old Feller, and Honey, I Shrunk-wrapped the Kids.
 
