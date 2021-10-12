 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Paste Pot Pete strikes again   (globalnews.ca)
    Alex Brub of West Shore RCMP, West Shore RCMP, Construction, vaccine clinic 2900-block of Jacklin Road, Criminal law, beige Tilley hat, door locks of a COVID-19  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Stop interfering with my right to make myself impotent and have a bloodstream full of microchips!!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"He was wearing a beige Tilley hat"

F*ck you anti-vaxx scumbags, you don't get to smear Tilley hats with your filthy ignorant politics.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Asshole!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, he was full and couldn't eat any more of the paste, and decided he must use it to "save" people from lifesaving medicine?

Magic f*cking glue, guv, I must say.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 400x225]


I should have known 5 comments in this thread would be 4 comments too late for that reference :-)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people never got past middle school.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I think I've seen the stupidest asshole ever, someone like this comes around.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "He was wearing a beige Tilley hat"

F*ck you anti-vaxx scumbags, you don't get to smear Tilley hats with your filthy ignorant politics.


You sound like a leftist.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in university, I worked in the maintenance department for student housing. During their inspections, the fire department took a very dim view of students who blocked fire exits or farked with exit signs.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just have the same conversations again and get it over with.  Let's do the time warp again.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born not to far from there, it's a nice place.  A little gluey maybe.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I don't approve of this application, I find glue-in-locks a hilarious bit of vandalism.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to know if this was a pre-mixed adhesive or a two part compound.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.com
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While we understand that not everyone shares the same beliefs during this pandemic..."

This is what farking bugs me to no end. The way the vaccines work is not a matter of some farking belief. It's not a farking religion. This is a scientific, physical fact. So, fark the "we understand" here. If you do something like this because of your pig headed, wilful ignorance you are not only damaging the property, you are actively working to endanger the society around you, and you belong in farking jail.

/ Rant off...
 
Iowan73
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: These people never got past middle school.


Matt Gaetz probably supports this, and he goes past middle schools all the time.
 
delysid25
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How stupid do you have to be to live in an era in which wearing a mask in public is completely normalized and yet still somehow manage to get your whole face on camera while committing a crime
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Binder from the Champions RPG is an example of a dumb concept (glue guns) designed to be effective instead of a joke.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
damn hippy bastard.. :)
 
