(Twitter)   William Shatner and three people who are about to die   (twitter.com) divider line
37
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mr Shatner is looking pretty good for a guy pushing 90, even if he is rocking a few extra pounds.

/poutines in spaaaaace
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Great headline, subby. Just the right touch on that one.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had always heard that Bill is particularly afraid of death, you probably couldn't get one of those red shirts on him.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone chose too wear a red Starfleet uniform. While going into space. On a ship captained by Jim Kirk.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
that's a lot of red shirts.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know Kirk is going to bang that woman, right?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maddan: You know Kirk is going to bang that woman, right?


Looks like at least one of the guys might be down, too.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oblig...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok that's pretty fun
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buckwebb: Great headline, subby. Just the right touch on that one.



It was so obvious, right? The Galaxy Quest one is good too.


/Subby
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*envelope to forehead*

Name four people who have never been in my kitchen
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Someone chose too wear a red Starfleet uniform. While going into space. On a ship captained by Jim Kirk.

[y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


At least Reboot Kirk tells his redshirts to change them on an away mission.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a bad feeling about this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoever came up with this idea was a genius. That picture will take the internet by storm.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He'll be fine, he always said that he would die alone.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uh oh...
StarTrek TOS - Parody - In Living Color 2
Youtube tVuxvJVdZQc
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shatner looks sooooo ready for 2.5 minutes straight of over 3 Gs.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mr Shatner is looking pretty good for a guy pushing 90, even if he is rocking a few extra pounds.

/poutines in spaaaaace


I'm not sure I even want to be alive at 90.  My relatives who have approached that age spent their last months or years managing ever increasing lists of maladies until one of those maladies killed them slowly.  Most of them did pretty good until their early 80s, tho, and had intact minds and full heads of hair to the end so I've got that going for me.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Morons From Outer Space [1985] Full Movie. Comedy/ Sci-Fi
Youtube 3QqFLX26Rp4
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had to look at the photograph but I get it, Subby, I get it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've entered this comment as a comment
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pardy
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3QqFLX26​Rp4]


I have that movie. I bought it at the same time as The Seventh Seal. How many people can say that, I wonder?

I am nothing if not eccletic. That's rich-speak for "weird".
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not quite right subby.  Red shirts only die one at a time with the rare simultaneous pair.  At least one will remain to look on in shock.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Not quite right subby.  Red shirts only die one at a time with the rare simultaneous pair.  At least one will remain to look on in shock.


How do you know, Mr. Noah_Tall?
 
Boudyro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shatner looks like my grandpa.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: *envelope to forehead*

Name four people who have never been in my kitchen


*envelope to forehead*
"Sis boom bah."
 
Madaynun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maddan: You know Kirk is going to bang that woman, right?


/Milf, it does a body good.
//Well, we know how she does.
/// Why not all three?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Goes
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Celebrities, they're just like us.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mr Shatner is looking pretty good for a guy pushing 90, even if he is rocking a few extra pounds.

/poutines in spaaaaace


As a balding overweight overly opinionated loudmouth, he gives me hope.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Noah_Tall: Not quite right subby.  Red shirts only die one at a time with the rare simultaneous pair.  At least one will remain to look on in shock.

How do you know, Mr. Noah_Tall?


Are we sure he's not The Most Interesting Man In The World?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well played.
Someone owes me an lcd.
 
keldaria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Star Trek red shirts and Star Wars clone troopers got into a fire fight.. who would win? The side that always dies or the side that can't hit an enemy?
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

