 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Alabama man upset with Virginia home he purchased sight unseen... Decides to redecorate   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Real estate, 84-year-oldAlbert A. Baglione, Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, SWAT, Police, Sales occupations, real estate agent, Los Angeles Police Department  
•       •       •

1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama Man!
Youtube c8hwZ3iNcHc
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is "returning" a house an Alabama thing? Or just a crazy thing? Or is there a difference?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Is "returning" a house an Alabama thing? Or just a crazy thing? Or is there a difference?


When I once bought a car in Texas from a dealership, one of the disclosure agreements I signed was that I understood that all sales were final, and that the state did not provide for any "cooling off period" in case I changed my mind and wanted cancel the sale.

Who the hell does that?
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least he had the decency to take himself out after he realized what he'd done, saved everyone the expense of a trial.

Shame he didn't do it before killing the realtor though.  If you buy a property sight-unseen and then don't like it, that's your fault.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just another case of the 2A creating a polite society for us all.
:(
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guess the seller is OK with the end results.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yet another responsible gun owner. I feel so safe.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: Yet another responsible gun owner. I feel so safe.


He may not have saved the victim, but in all fairness he did gun down the perpetrator, preventing further violence
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"He bought the house sight unseen"

This why you don't do this or allow your clients to do this.
 
Valter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I still feel like Virginia Man should gets own tag.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An armed society, or something.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reasons, I need reasons. Now, if the previous five owners had also seemingly  become suddenly dissatisfied with the house, and all were heard to be yelling, "Now is the time for the retribution of Zor", as they all were one by one arrested for public disturbance, until this guy, who mysteriously buys the place after seeing an ad and then he just suddenly starts glowing green because he's possessed by some 5th century B.C. god or something, well...

I need reasons.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Red Rum!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe should have set up a meeting with the photographer too. Man, those guys can lie with a camera.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A real estate agent in Virginia was shot in killed in a home he had just sold

IheartpublishingshiatIhaven'treadcaref​ullyenough.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheReject: "He bought the house sight unseen"

This why you don't do this or allow your clients to do this.


I rented a flat sight unseen. Aside from photographs and the location on a map. I knew it was a gamble, but as I was moving from Edinburgh to London I decided I'd rather chance it than walk 500 miles and walk 500 more just to be the man who walked 1000 miles to walk through a door.

Or book a train journey for that distance.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alabama man, Alabama man
Alabama man hates Realtor man
They have a fight, Alabama wins
Alabama man
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Is "returning" a house an Alabama thing? Or just a crazy thing? Or is there a difference?


It's called "right of rescission" and I've seen 36 hours, 72 hours, and none unless stipulated in the contract.  It's also handled in mortgages, refi, some insurance and  vehicle purchases.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Baglione contacted Arn-Oelschlegel and asked him to come to the house to work things out. When Arn-Oelschlegel arrived, Baglione shot and killed him."

What could have been worked out in the situation? The sale was over and the real estate agent had nothing to gain by going.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: A real estate agent in Virginia was shot in killed in a home he had just sold

IheartpublishingshiatIhaven'treadcaref​ullyenough.


Was surprised nobody noticed. My brain had a short circuit.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: the man who walked 1000 miles to walk through a door.

Or book a train journey for that distance.


Look, the first thing you're going to do is take those shoes off and she ain't lettin those stank-ass things in the house.  I suggest an e-bike.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Reasons, I need reasons. Now, if the previous five owners had also seemingly  become suddenly dissatisfied with the house, and all were heard to be yelling, "Now is the time for the retribution of Zor", as they all were one by one arrested for public disturbance, until this guy, who mysteriously buys the place after seeing an ad and then he just suddenly starts glowing green because he's possessed by some 5th century B.C. god or something, well...

I need reasons.


Alabama man is similar to Florida man.  Just trust me.  You don't need to do the meth yourself for it add up.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: TheReject: "He bought the house sight unseen"

This why you don't do this or allow your clients to do this.

I rented a flat sight unseen. Aside from photographs and the location on a map. I knew it was a gamble, but as I was moving from Edinburgh to London I decided I'd rather chance it than walk 500 miles and walk 500 more just to be the man who walked 1000 miles to walk through a door.

Or book a train journey for that distance.


Rent not equals Buy.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Reasons, I need reasons. Now, if the previous five owners had also seemingly  become suddenly dissatisfied with the house, and all were heard to be yelling, "Now is the time for the retribution of Zor", as they all were one by one arrested for public disturbance, until this guy, who mysteriously buys the place after seeing an ad and then he just suddenly starts glowing green because he's possessed by some 5th century B.C. god or something, well...

I need reasons.


This should sum it up..
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Gordon Bennett: TheReject: "He bought the house sight unseen"

This why you don't do this or allow your clients to do this.

I rented a flat sight unseen. Aside from photographs and the location on a map. I knew it was a gamble, but as I was moving from Edinburgh to London I decided I'd rather chance it than walk 500 miles and walk 500 more just to be the man who walked 1000 miles to walk through a door.

Or book a train journey for that distance.

Rent not equals Buy.


Have you seen the rent in London?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bought a house unseen. Kinda. My job was moving across the country. I had a one week house hunting trip but found nothing. The realtor called me and said she had one. She took photos and two people from work that were already there toured it. I bought it. As I was driving across the country when I did move, I kept thinking ... I wonder what my house looks like :) I drove past it as soon as I got to the new city. The previous owner was still there until the end of the month. They were moving into a retirement/nursing home.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:When I once bought a car in Texas from a dealership, one of the disclosure agreements I signed was that I understood that all sales were final, and that the state did not provide for any "cooling off period" in case I changed my mind and wanted cancel the sale.

Who the hell does that?

Bipolar people in a manic phase
 
archeochick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: AstroJesus: Reasons, I need reasons. Now, if the previous five owners had also seemingly  become suddenly dissatisfied with the house, and all were heard to be yelling, "Now is the time for the retribution of Zor", as they all were one by one arrested for public disturbance, until this guy, who mysteriously buys the place after seeing an ad and then he just suddenly starts glowing green because he's possessed by some 5th century B.C. god or something, well...

I need reasons.

This should sum it up..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: ImpendingCynic: Is "returning" a house an Alabama thing? Or just a crazy thing? Or is there a difference?

It's called "right of rescission" and I've seen 36 hours, 72 hours, and none unless stipulated in the contract.  It's also handled in mortgages, refi, some insurance and  vehicle purchases.


My first house had something like that. Three days iirc.  And that was in Texas.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Alabama man, Alabama man
Alabama man hates Realtor man
They have a fight, Alabama wins
Alabama man


Alabama "wins", with audible airquotes.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.