(The Hill)   National treasure returned after secret map turned out to be Ovaltine coupon   (thehill.com) divider line
    United States, Associated Press, Massachusetts state archives, return of the letter Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, Alexander Hamilton, federal appeals court, George Washington  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks Mr. Cage, you did the right thing.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Thanks Mr. Cage, you did the right thing.


Johnny Cage?

MORTAL KOMBAT: REBIRTH (1080 HD)
Youtube cUqGORU8Mzg
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son of a biatch!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone wants to read a much better article about it, including the details of how it was stolen and then returned by the federal court:

https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-​m​assachusetts-court-decisions-travel-mu​seums-facc221feed804e4ddb7f89f0652320d​?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=AP​&utm_source=Twitter
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The court said the letter was a catalyst for Massachusetts sending troops to Rhode Island, the AP noted.

Never steal from Massachusetts. They don't mess around.
Note: One Rhode Island.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'll bet HE is the reason behind WWII. And to cover up his crime he framed Hitler.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But their treasure wasn't gold, it was Ovaltine. Ovaltine was their treasure.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young Frankenstein - Care for a brandy
Youtube lcgEN3CaqXs
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: But their treasure wasn't gold, it was Ovaltine. Ovaltine was their treasure.


Maybe the real Ovaltine was the friends we made along the way?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lcgEN3Ca​qXs]


Ovaltine?

So much fuss. If you take something and you are going to return it, it's not there, it's just borrowing.Everbody just calm down.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: TWX: But their treasure wasn't gold, it was Ovaltine. Ovaltine was their treasure.

Maybe the real Ovaltine was the friends we made along the way?


Or the real treasure was the Ovaltine we made along the way.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kleptomaniacal Cataloguer: One of the lesser-known super villains.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: TWX: But their treasure wasn't gold, it was Ovaltine. Ovaltine was their treasure.

Maybe the real Ovaltine was the friends we made along the way?

Or the real treasure was the Ovaltine we made along the way.


Or, or the real treasure was the Ovaltine we made along the way out of the friends we made along the way.

nerdbot.comView Full Size
 
