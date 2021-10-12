 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Behold the future of male contraception: The 'testicle bath', which will zap your sperm using ultrasound to temporarily stop production   (metro.co.uk) divider line
57
614 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 5:22 PM (1 hour ago)



Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huevos revueltos, so to speak.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zap my balls with a death ray? I'll stick with pulling out.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shh.. We've secretly relabeled these golf ball washers. Let's see if anyone notices...
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it will only cost $800,000.

And be 75% effective.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your scrotum will also be cleaner than it's ever been.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet..! I'll add it to the list of things I'll never need ._.

/ But, more seriously, I think the more options for contraception, the better
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Futurama did it.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not even going to read the article. I'm too busy laughing at "testicle bath"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Damn These Electric Sex Pants
Youtube yfq3B9JvIcQ
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this'll be a really stupid question, but it just popped into my head: I remember from sex education classes that the scrotum is located outside of the body because sperm need a lower temperature to survive - could something as simple as taking a really hot bath actually reduce sperm count..? Or would the necessary temperature be too high..?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad that the Testecuzzi will soon be a groovy thing of the past

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Futurama did it.
[i.imgur.com image 850x637]


So did Nip/Tuck:

Christian: For every date, I sit in a 116 degree bath. Excessive testicular heat shuts down spermatogenosis. Teabag your testicles in a hot tub and I swear you'll be sterile and squeaky clean.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edge.alluremedia.com.auView Full Size


"no kids for you, Mr. Bond"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jon143143
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was tried in the late 1970's and found not to work. It does not stop sperm production 100% and it takes only one sperm to get pregnant. In addition, sperm is stored inside the body (seminal vesicles) (not in the testicles) and it takes about 20 ejaculations to empty them after a vasectomy. What's the point if this process even works but is good for only two weeks? Would the seminal vesicles stay empty if the procedure is done every two weeks regularly? Maybe, but I doubt it. Lastly, heat does indeed slow down sperm production significantly, but does not stop it altogether.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've stuck my finger in an ultrasonic humidifier before. It wasn't what I would call comfortable.

I think I'll just stick with my vasectomy, thanks.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*

Still waiting for Vasalgel or RISUG to become available. It sounds far more reasonable and likely to be effective than zapping my balls every couple weeks with an ultrasound machine.

/Too bad the pharmaceutical/medical industries here don't like it, because they'd rather sell you a bunch of pills
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are cheaper options.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jon143143: What's the point if this process even works but is good for only two weeks?


I think you misread that.  Sterile semen is produced about 2 weeks after you zap your junk, and stays that way for up to six months.

I assume they base the 2 weeks part on your 20 **SPLURTCH** count, so YMMV depending on how much action you get, partnered, or solo.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a testicle bath may look l-

...

... hang on, I can't get the webcam to focus right...
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you masturbate as frequently as I do, by the time you get to your mid-thirties, your balls will pretty much be empty.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Shh.. We've secretly relabeled these golf ball washers. Let's see if anyone notices...


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
imbrial
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like low level equipment you'd get in Dark Souls
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Ha! My sperm got "zapped" when I was forced to take the Biden vaccine!
But now I can all the sexy time I want with the hot conspiracy chicks!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't you just use a regular ultrasonic cleaner to do the same thing? Possibly one filled with dichloroethylene or methylene chloride. You wouldn't even have to turn it on
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I thought of Space Pants reading this thread.

Mafia Meeting - SNL
Youtube MwpmqMnngRk
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...And screwball theories of contraception?

That's where babies come from.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: your balls will pretty much be empty.


Do you know, how many times I tried to empty my balls?

it never worked.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff already exists
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... um... if it's zapping the sperm, how exactly does that stop production? Sperm doesn't produce more sperm, it's the seminiferous tubules that do that job.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: So, this'll be a really stupid question, but it just popped into my head: I remember from sex education classes that the scrotum is located outside of the body because sperm need a lower temperature to survive - could something as simple as taking a really hot bath actually reduce sperm count..? Or would the necessary temperature be too high..?


Half an hour in a very hot bath (or hot tub) will do the job. However, I don't think it's a good idea to make that your preferred method of protection. Repeated heating might cause issues.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Butt stuff already exists


Not everybody is interested in "butt stuff" :)

/ I can't be the only one who's not..?
// Although I've never been good enough for any "stuff", so it's kind of a moot point * shrugs *
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 53, not much left in the tank, and the woman I am currently seeing is post-menopause. I'll take my chances.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: ReluctantLondon: So, this'll be a really stupid question, but it just popped into my head: I remember from sex education classes that the scrotum is located outside of the body because sperm need a lower temperature to survive - could something as simple as taking a really hot bath actually reduce sperm count..? Or would the necessary temperature be too high..?

Half an hour in a very hot bath (or hot tub) will do the job. However, I don't think it's a good idea to make that your preferred method of protection. Repeated heating might cause issues.


Interesting..! I didn't think it'd be a viable method of contraception, or somebody else would've already thought of it, I was more curious about how big an effect, if any, it would have, and whether that'd noticeably effect the fertility of, for example, a guy who already had fertility/low sperm count problems
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't get a man pregnant so we should definitely all go gay.

Let me know if this works.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: Not everybody is interested in "butt stuff" :)

/ I can't be the only one who's not..?


No you are not.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: ReluctantLondon: Not everybody is interested in "butt stuff" :)

/ I can't be the only one who's not..?

No you are not.


Have you tried using an ATM machine?
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I will never understand the lengths other guys go to avoid wearing a condom.

/In fact, I'm wearing several of them right now.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Mugato: ReluctantLondon: Not everybody is interested in "butt stuff" :)

/ I can't be the only one who's not..?

No you are not.

Have you tried using an ATM machine?


Maybe I'm just too tired, but I'm failing to understand ._.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: I will never understand the lengths other guys go to avoid wearing a condom.

/In fact, I'm wearing several of them right now.


Yeah, you take all but one off and it feels like you're bareback.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thank FSM for vasectomies. Only hurts a little, worth it for what remains of a lifetime of knowing you're not the father. Of course, you really only have to worry about that if you're actually having sex.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I was
tenspros.comView Full Size
called insane when I modified a cock ring and metal butt plug to a "TENS" unit.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe you just need to meet the right partner...

Hummer (Remastered)
Youtube Zxo_MYrADmY
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: leeksfromchichis: Mugato: ReluctantLondon: Not everybody is interested in "butt stuff" :)

/ I can't be the only one who's not..?

No you are not.

Have you tried using an ATM machine?

Maybe I'm just too tired, but I'm failing to understand ._.


Hint: It's not redundant
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: So, this'll be a really stupid question, but it just popped into my head: I remember from sex education classes that the scrotum is located outside of the body because sperm need a lower temperature to survive - could something as simple as taking a really hot bath actually reduce sperm count..? Or would the necessary temperature be too high..?


That's probably an old lie we were all told. Elephants don't have external testicles and they managed just fine.
The best current theory has to do with the reproductive tract having no valves and the scrotum is mainly to increase the length of the delivery system to prevent "spilling" during physical activity.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wouldn't trust a guy who said he used that.
I wouldn't trust a guy to have used any kind of birth control I can't see.
Unless it was my hubby and in that case, yeah, I saw it.
I don't want little Spawns.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure nuke deez nutz is not trending for gawd help us if it is ;(
 
