(Chicago Sun-Times)   150 years ago Mrs. O'Leary went to bed in her Chicago home without making sure her cow was cool with leaving the lantern on. What could possibly go wrong? Apparently everything   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back when 'Muricans were racist even against the Irish.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the one thing many believe they do know about the fire, that it was started by Mrs. O'Leary's cow kicking over a lantern, is a baseless ethnic slur, a scrap of mocking calumny preserved in amber like an insect's leg, surviving all efforts to dislodge it.


Way to keep it going, subby.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Peshtigo laughs at your little campfire.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The truth is,it was MISTER O'Leary...Yeah that's it. See, he was having some friends overplaying jigs in the barn and after too much whisky, they all started fighting and knocked over the lantern.

/Ancestry is Irish
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ireland before the discovery of alcohol.
Youtube 7-yQ4s6IBec

Here ya go subby, a little more fuel for the fire!
 
ALFER69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Peshtigo laughs at your little campfire.


EXACTLY
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: The truth is,it was MISTER O'Leary...Yeah that's it. See, he was having some friends overplaying jigs in the barn and after too much whisky, they all started fighting and knocked over the lantern.

/Ancestry is Irish


Sure, me boy.

Because nothing says Irish fun like jigging through the cow manure.

\ancestry also Irish
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anti-immigrant racism much?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Peshtigo laughs at your little campfire.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peshtig​o​,_Wisconsin#Peshtigo_fire

"This fire happened on the same day as the Great Chicago fire, the Holland, Michigan fire, the Port Huron Fire of 1871, and the Great Michigan Fire in Manistee, Michigan. "


Quite a coincidence! It must have been Antifa!111one
 
Dinodork
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: the one thing many believe they do know about the fire, that it was started by Mrs. O'Leary's cow kicking over a lantern, is a baseless ethnic slur, a scrap of mocking calumny preserved in amber like an insect's leg, surviving all efforts to dislodge it.


Way to keep it going, subby.


Sounds just like something the Irish would say
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most recent rumor I heard was that it was meteor strikes in Chicago and Wisconsin.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the good side: free roast beef.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look out, Itchy! He's IRISH!
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Growing up in Chicago, we all heard the legend that Mrs. O'Leary's cow kicked over the lantern and nearly burnt the whole city down. The Chicago Fire Department's training academy is on DeKoven Street, on the site of where their barn once stood. It's all very neat and tidy.

However, two things about that are suspect. One, anti-Irish/anti-Catholic bigotry was at an all-time high in the late 1800s, so they'd have found a way to blame the Irish for it one way or another. Two, no one milks cows at night. That's a morning chore. So just the idea of it is stupid. We may know it started in that vicinity, but we'll never know exactly how. The journalist who started the story of the cow knocking over the lantern later admitted he made the whole thing up. By that point though, no one really cared.

As a cool aside, if this can be considered cool, St. James' Episcopal Church burnt down in the fire, but the bell tower remained standing. When it was rebuilt, the old bell tower was incorporated into the new construction. You can see scorching and soot marks all along the top of it. It's the only building still standing that not only survived the fire, but bears actual evidence of having survived it.

th.bing.comView Full Size


thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
shiat was on fire, yo
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Takes me back to boy scout campfires...

"Cheer, boys cheer,
the school is burning down!
Cheer, boys cheer,
It's burning to the ground!
Cheer, boys cheer,
It's the only school in town!
There'll be a hot time
in the old town tonight!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Anti-immigrant racism much?


Same as everywhere else.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OR - and follow the logic here, because it can get a bit complicated - building densely-packed cities using primarily wood and other flammable materials is a terrible idea bound to end in piles of ash.

DC found it out the hard way too (as did the British, but they started the fire so fark those guys) - what saved the city (and farked the British campaign going forward) was the crazy rain/hurricane/tornado the District is famous for.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Peshtigo laughs at your little campfire.


(Shakes tiny fist)

If you're ever in that area of Wisconsin, it's worth the detour to visit the town and museum. Quite the story.

http://www.peshtigofiremuseum.com
 
