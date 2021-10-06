 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCBD Lubbock)   "They put it on the scale and this bag is basically like five, five and a half pounds overweight. Really quickly we are like, oh, we have got to rearrange some stuff. Opens it up and literally, there's our dog coming out of my boot"   (kcbd.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Texas, Southwest Airlines, Phoenix, Arizona, Cathy Cook, New Mexico, Jared's boot, Airline, English-language films  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 8:10 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rat dog

/ in a charming sort of way
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So they were simply going to leave town without making sure their dog was going to be looked after while they were gone? Unless they live with other adults that seems highly unlikely to me.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
distract attention from the flight cancellations?
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: Rat dog

/ in a charming sort of way


Nope no charm to it.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.