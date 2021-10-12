 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Students encouraged to wear red, white, and blue to school to honor their country. Perhaps something should have been said about the arrangement of those colors   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
74
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the kids wearing the CFB has a Trump flag as a cape because of course he did.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/niece goes to school there
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, we mean a REAL country. One that exists."
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting. Anyone who wears, flies, or hangs a Confederate flag is worthless garbage with a double-digit IQ.

My parents, who were from the deep south, never did. They treated everyone respectfully unless they were disrespected. This shait has to stop. Somehow we have to teach these miscreants how to behave like humans instead of monsters. If we can't, soon America is going to be another failed country.

/they need to be taught real history
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anyone would have noticed someone wearing the Russian, French, or British flags.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo main page! "Actually, it's about heritage" in 3... 2...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe school shouldn't concern itself with inspiring patriotic nonsense and concentrate on math and shiat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids will take advantage of dumb ideas.   I would have gone with a Russian flag, but any other one works.  Good for these kids for taking a stupid idea to the next level
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some fine trolling.  Quick, someone promote those kids to Moderator.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsyltucky strikes again.

Irwin PA: The racial makeup of the borough was 96.61% White, 1.01% African American, 0.09% Native American, 1.19% Asian, 0.02% Pacific Islander, 0.37% from other races, and 0.71% from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 0.66% of the population.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: One of the kids wearing the CFB has a Trump flag as a cape because of course he did.

[Fark user image 850x478]

/niece goes to school there


The yellow cape on the right makes me think "Gadsden Flag".

10 to 1 says these kids are wearing them because their redneck asshat parents said "we're gonna show them librul schoolfolk! Hey little Randy, put this on!"
 
tehskwid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"A parent of one of the students wearing the flag provided a message to KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso.
"It was flag day at school. He chose to wear something that had red white and blue. We've had family that died under that flag so it's not racial to us. We've already been in discussion with the school and agreed he wouldn't wear it anymore," parent Tim Bold said."

Tell me how you weren't taught of the real historical reasons for the Civil War, without really telling me what you were taught about the Civil War....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO WHITE AFTER LABOR DAY!!


Geez, can't anyone follow those rules
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had family that died under that flag so it's not racial to us.

there is not a big enough "fark you" for this shiathead
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives: dat skewl cint tell peepel what do!

Also conservatives: dat skewl need ta tell peepel dey cint reed dese book!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Disgusting. Anyone who wears, flies, or hangs a Confederate flag is worthless garbage with a double-digit IQ.

My parents, who were from the deep south, never did. They treated everyone respectfully unless they were disrespected. This shait has to stop. Somehow we have to teach these miscreants how to behave like humans instead of monsters. If we can't, soon America is going to be another failed country.

/they need to be taught real history


The USA has been a failed country for a long time now. My late wife was both a historian and born and raised in the USA, in the heartland, and she told me often it was basically a giant dinosaur with a brain the size of a walnut, and by the time that tiny brain realized it was walking off a cliff it would be far too late to stop. They walked off the cliff in 2016.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's disappointing.  Looking at the headline I was expecting something different.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a white supremacist symbol, it's about southern pride, that's why it's been worn in ..... Pennsylvania
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Disgusting. Anyone who wears, flies, or hangs a Confederate flag is worthless garbage with a double-digit IQ.

My parents, who were from the deep south, never did. They treated everyone respectfully unless they were disrespected. This shait has to stop. Somehow we have to teach these miscreants how to behave like humans instead of monsters. If we can't, soon America is going to be another failed country.

/they need to be taught real history


Double digit?
Are you sure it's that high?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Pennsylvania.  Not only a Union state, but one of the most strongly pro-abolitionist states prior to the War.

I have contempt for anyone who flies the traitors' racism flag, but I have triple the contempt for people in Northern states who do it.  Because they can't even point to fig leaf of "heritage" in order to pretend that it's not really about white supremacy.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had family that died under that flag

A real patriot took out the trash.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep south like election results in that county. And they're getting redder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I wonder if anyone would have noticed someone wearing the Russian, French, or British flags.


Or Dutch, Australian, New Zealander, Luxembourger, etc. Its a popular color scheme!

My favorite quote from the TFA: "We've had family that died under that flag so it's not racial to us"

Yes..died defending slavery..not racial at all...

Might as well say "We're proud of our treasonous ancestors, so proud we tried it again this year! We come from a long line of racist traitors, thats important and fark everyone else"
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that kid sure is edgy. He's quite accomplished at stigginit for someone that age.

/dumbass crotchfruit of dumbass parents
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Deep south like election results in that county. And they're getting redder.

[Fark user image 519x353]


Talk about shiatting the bed, Hillary
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: We've had family that died under that flag

A real patriot took out the trash.


Most of them don't know that ATV accidents don't count.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this out of the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom Flag

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay classy, Pennsyltucky.

/ has seen areas of Ohio with more Confederate flags than in the sticks in the south.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Pennsyltucky strikes again.

Irwin PA: The racial makeup of the borough was 96.61% White, 1.01% African American, 0.09% Native American, 1.19% Asian, 0.02% Pacific Islander, 0.37% from other races, and 0.71% from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 0.66% of the population.


It's Westmoreland County, so yeah.  Cracker central.

It's the same county this monstrosity is located.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: One of the kids wearing the CFB has a Trump flag as a cape because of course he did.

[Fark user image 850x478]

/niece goes to school there


Pics like that are why I laugh hysterically when people say "We just have to wait for the old racists to die off"
Sorry, but there's always a new generation to replace them.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Maybe school shouldn't concern itself with inspiring patriotic nonsense and concentrate on math and shiat.


this nationalism has no place in education, unless you are studying it

don't even get me started on farking football
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tehskwid: FTFA:

"A parent of one of the students wearing the flag provided a message to KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso.
"It was flag day at school. He chose to wear something that had red white and blue. We've had family that died under that flag so it's not racial to us. We've already been in discussion with the school and agreed he wouldn't wear it anymore," parent Tim Bold said."

Tell me how you weren't taught of the real historical reasons for the Civil War, without really telling me what you were taught about the Civil War....


Shouldn't one be furious that their family was conned into fighting and dying for the interests of a slaveholding aristocratic class?  Last I checked, the only thing the pre-war and Jim Crow South gave its poor Whites was an unearned claim to supremacy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: I have triple the contempt for people in Northern states who do it.


I knew a young guy a few years back who had the big back window confederate flag graphic on his pick up truck.

The guy was as Minnesotan as they come, and more than one of his friends (including me) tried talking some sense into him, but he wasn't having any of it.

In his defense though, he was really stupid.

Nice kid though.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cameroonintelligencereport.comView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Walker: Pennsyltucky strikes again.

Irwin PA: The racial makeup of the borough was 96.61% White, 1.01% African American, 0.09% Native American, 1.19% Asian, 0.02% Pacific Islander, 0.37% from other races, and 0.71% from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 0.66% of the population.

It's Westmoreland County, so yeah.  Cracker central.

It's the same county this monstrosity is located.

[Fark user image 850x566]


I drove by that last year. It's...something. Also, the woman that owns it is now a PA state senator.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to say from the start, "fark your heritage, you traitorous piece of shiat".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I wonder if anyone would have noticed someone wearing the Russian, French, or British flags.


Why the hell did they all have to copy our color scheme.

/murica
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bowen: Maybe school shouldn't concern itself with inspiring patriotic nonsense and concentrate on math and shiat.


THIS.

Also, if I was still a student and the same thing happened I'm sure I also would have donned the stars and bars or, at a minimum, something else bordering on offensive that met the requirements but not the spririt of the stupid assed request.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
that's a special needs school.
Norwin
 
wee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: In Pennsylvania.  Not only a Union state, but one of the most strongly pro-abolitionist states prior to the War.

I have contempt for anyone who flies the traitors' racism flag, but I have triple the contempt for people in Northern states who do it.  Because they can't even point to fig leaf of "heritage" in order to pretend that it's not really about white supremacy.


Those two moons 100% got it from their racist parents.
 
wee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I fully appreciate and accept the irony of my typo.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

El_Dan: EvilEgg: I wonder if anyone would have noticed someone wearing the Russian, French, or British flags.

Why the hell did they all have to copy our color scheme.

/murica


For the same reason we copied the British one?
 
special20
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Kids will take advantage of dumb ideas.   I would have gone with a Russian flag, but any other one works.  Good for these kids for taking a stupid idea to the next level


Not so cool story: when I first started HS in F.L-A, I wore a Soviet Army belt buckle. I thought it was cool until the local Randy Rednecks told me they were gonna stuff me in a box with it and mail it back to Russia. At least when I was going to HS the rednecks hated Russia. I doubt they do these days.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"It was flag day at school. He chose to wear something that had red white and blue. We've had family that died under that flag so it's not racial to us. We've already been in discussion with the school and agreed he wouldn't wear it anymore," parent Tim Bold said.

Then your family was also racist pieces of shiat, like you.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Bowen: Maybe school shouldn't concern itself with inspiring patriotic nonsense and concentrate on math and shiat.

THIS.

Also, if I was still a student and the same thing happened I'm sure I also would have donned the stars and bars or, at a minimum, something else bordering on offensive that met the requirements but not the spririt of the stupid assed request.


But here's the thing; these kids can't drive. So they didn't just say "yeah, screw this" and run down to the local store and buy a trump flag, confederate flag shirt, etc.,

They and their families have that stuff stocked up at home and ready for the opportunity to wear it whenever possible.

This isn't rebellious against authority trying to force patriotism. This is blatant racism given an excuse to flaunt itself in public. These aren't non-conformists wearing something offensive. These are asshole racist bigots wearing something they are VERY proud of.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

special20: Stud Gerbil: Kids will take advantage of dumb ideas.   I would have gone with a Russian flag, but any other one works.  Good for these kids for taking a stupid idea to the next level

Not so cool story: when I first started HS in F.L-A, I wore a Soviet Army belt buckle. I thought it was cool until the local Randy Rednecks told me they were gonna stuff me in a box with it and mail it back to Russia. At least when I was going to HS the rednecks hated Russia. I doubt they do these days.


They're all about Russia now. Their cult leader was a traitor, so now it is required they be traitors.
 
