(KRON 4)   SF Bay Area housing crisis solved as over 50% of residents plan to leave. This is a repeat from 2000, 2008, 2015, 2020   (kron4.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The City's closed, bridge out front shoulda told ya
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds great, as long as they don't move north.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! YES! Now we gays shall reclaim it entirely and name it San Fabulous!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have fun with your taxes going up even more as the more mobile (read: richer) people leave.

Paying for those drug addict hotel rooms ain't cheap.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Have fun with your taxes going up even more as the more mobile (read: richer) people leave.

Paying for those drug addict hotel rooms ain't cheap.


Its not even that man, when people scream we need more high density stuff for families and whatever...

I know what my property and school taxes are. I know what my school district spends per student.

My town loses money on me every year, and i only have one kid. Now, hopefully, one day she is no longer in school and i'm still paying taxes and paying it back, like my neighbor who has a house twice the size of me and double the taxes, but not kids in school, and the same plot of land and consumes the same city resources as me.

There is a balance as to how you need to scale this stuff that people forget.
 
freidog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As soon as they can sell their 4th story walk-up; 600 sqft studio condo for 1.75 million.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/Went to college in SF in the 90s, kinda wish that I would have stayed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would like to visit San Fran someday but it's one place I've had no desire to live. Ever. And everyone I've met from that area wants to move away.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this from The Onion:
8.4 Million New Yorkers Suddenly Realize New York City A Horrible Place To Live
'We're Getting The Hell Out Of This Sewer,' Entire Populace Reports
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nobody lives in SF anymore, it's too populated
 
lurkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Nobody lives in SF anymore, it's too populated


Too poopulated, too.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Planning to leave" and actually leaving are two different things.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, please leave. The rents in Oakland aren't sustainable at $1800 for a 250 sqft studio...
/please leave
//don't come here it's already crowded
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
when i lived in Marin on the other side of the gg bridge, going to SF was reserved for amusement or a fun evening. i charged twice what i normally did to work in the city and worked there as little as possible. fun times there before it got so expensive and poopular...
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Bubble - SNL
Youtube vKOb-kmOgpI
A Bay Area that's predominantly white, Asian, progressive and in tech (how else could you afford it?).  I suppose it's the West Coast version of the Bubble.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: "Planning to leave" and actually leaving are two different things.


Planning to leave and just saying they are thinking of leaving are two different things.
Planning requires an actual plan.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The twist of course is that they'll move to another place causing the same issues that caused them to leave the Bay Area in the first place (rising cost of living, etc).
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would they want to leave though? The fragrance of fresh poop and piss on the streets, the haze of bong smoke and patchouli, the smoke emanating from the Russian consulate, a tent city at every corner mixed with the perpetual dampness and cold Bay air ... it sounds like an absolutely glorious place to live.

/s
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I would like to visit San Fran someday but it's one place I've had no desire to live. Ever. And everyone I've met from that area wants to move away.


After recently spending 3 weeks in SF, I wouldn't want to live there either.  The traffic sucks, it's loud, both locals and tourists are assholes, and the only redeeming quality is food found in local holes in the wall.
 
Devo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still love SF. I don't see as may late 20 and early 30 somethings in the city. It is tough to justify pay a premium to live here when you can't go anywhere (pandemic). I'm sure folks will be back someday. If you like city life, SF has the year round hoodie weather and a city vibe that are second to none. I can't see us lacking in job opportunities anytime during the rest of my work life. Goodbye Elon. Enjoy Texas..

The pandemic did hit us hard, but we have very high vaccination rates, we have ICU beds available, our schools haven't had the spread other areas have had. Trusting science and high education rates help...so does a workforce that can easily work from home.

I traded seeing thin blue line/confederate flags to seeing rainbow flags when I moved here. No regrats.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: Yes! YES! Now we gays shall reclaim it entirely and name it San Fabulous!


Mr. Show: New Sanfranciso
Youtube bcAWgFsmTn4
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: DecemberNitro: "Planning to leave" and actually leaving are two different things.

Planning to leave and just saying they are thinking of leaving are two different things.
Planning requires an actual plan.


After 5 years of "thinking of moving", it took me 5 years of "planning to move" to get out of my home town.

Outside of retirement, or living in an RV, it can be pretty difficult, practically and financially, to leave a place.  Mostly due to leases, mortgages and job opportunities in your field in your desired location, or lack thereof.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Have fun with your taxes going up even more as the more mobile (read: richer) people leave.

Paying for those drug addict hotel rooms ain't cheap.


Have fun with your fantasies which reduce complex behaviors to simplistic causes which are bullshiat in reality.

Spoiler alert: there's a reason subby put all those years in the headline. That whole "rich people gonna move if you raise taxes" BS is such an old cliche that Economists have phrases for this, "stated preferences vs revealed preferences". Stated preferences are when someone polls a bunch of rich people and they stridently insist they're all going to instantly up and move if taxes go up. Revealed preferences are what happens afterwards when the taxes go up and none of them move - because it turns out they live there for LOTS of reasons, and opinion polls are often just noise.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Have fun with your taxes going up even more as the more mobile (read: richer) people leave.

Paying for those drug addict hotel rooms ain't cheap.


Odd, normally it's when rich people arrive that your taxes go up. That's one of the main arguments against gentrification, that rising property values price existing residents out of their own neighborhoods.

Now you're claiming that this is true when rich people leave as well.

It seems that anytime a rich person moves, taxes go up in both places. So, we have two choices, get rid of rich people, or prevent them from moving, maybe by locking them in some sort of state provided housing.

Stop coddling the rich. They have enough advantages without freelance sycophants like you kissing their asses.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I would like to visit San Fran someday but it's one place I've had no desire to live. Ever.


It's an amazing setting with cool summers and moderate winters. I'd be all over that for the last phase of my life, were it possible.

Too rich for my blood though, and no way I'm living two hours away.

Burlingame seems especially nice, but here's a listing there that's a rough approximation of my ~350k place similarly close to Minneapolis as Burlingame is to San Francisco:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're asking 2.9 million.

I don't know how people manage it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, right.  Everyone always says shiat like that.

I have a coworker that told me she was going to move out of New Jersey.

That was 7 years ago.

She's still there.

Last I checked, San Francisco had a hell of a lot more going for it than Jersey.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: pastramithemosterotic: I would like to visit San Fran someday but it's one place I've had no desire to live. Ever.

It's an amazing setting with cool summers and moderate winters. I'd be all over that for the last phase of my life, were it possible.

Too rich for my blood though, and no way I'm living two hours away.

Burlingame seems especially nice, but here's a listing there that's a rough approximation of my ~350k place similarly close to Minneapolis as Burlingame is to San Francisco:

[Fark user image 425x265]

They're asking 2.9 million.

I don't know how people manage it.


lol, yeah, Burlingame is one of the nicest towns on the Peninsula (the most desirable part of the Bay Area), so it should "seem especially nice."

If a person is moving there now (or in the past several decades), they've already "made it" and "managed it" in life.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: ColonelCathcart: Have fun with your taxes going up even more as the more mobile (read: richer) people leave.

Paying for those drug addict hotel rooms ain't cheap.

Have fun with your fantasies which reduce complex behaviors to simplistic causes which are bullshiat in reality.

Spoiler alert: there's a reason subby put all those years in the headline. That whole "rich people gonna move if you raise taxes" BS is such an old cliche that Economists have phrases for this, "stated preferences vs revealed preferences". Stated preferences are when someone polls a bunch of rich people and they stridently insist they're all going to instantly up and move if taxes go up. Revealed preferences are what happens afterwards when the taxes go up and none of them move - because it turns out they live there for LOTS of reasons, and opinion polls are often just noise.


Work From Anywhere hasn't been a thing that companies allowed before, even if it was technically feasible.

There is no reason why I would pay thousands of dollars per month (for a shiat hole) in rent and additional taxes if I worked for Facebook.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: If a person is moving there now (or in the past several decades), they've already "made it" and "managed it" in life.


It's just not much house for someone's who's "made it".
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: pastramithemosterotic: I would like to visit San Fran someday but it's one place I've had no desire to live. Ever. And everyone I've met from that area wants to move away.

After recently spending 3 weeks in SF, I wouldn't want to live there either.  The traffic sucks, it's loud, both locals and tourists are assholes, and the only redeeming quality is food found in local holes in the wall.


That's not what those holes in the walls are for.
 
