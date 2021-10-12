 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Allow me to play you the song of my people   (jalopnik.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX, loud horn, Friday night, Fancy Toyota Land Cruiser, forum-user's account, drunk driver, large fuse panel  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 12 Oct 2021 at 2:09 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even when supposedly about Toyotas, this psycho mostly writes about his near-sexual obsession with Jeeps.

Again.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let us spray.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey asshole, how about you pull a fuse or disconnect a battery terminal instead of filming yourself so your neighbors don't have to hear that shiat.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

James May Brakes Wired with Horn, Top Gear - India
Youtube UNqeeY2S3k0
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe the horn going off is of secondary importance, when you consider that the car allows inches of water to leak in and sit in the driver-side footwell.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A Toyota?

Hey, that's a palindrome.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How did the alarm get tripped? It doesn't have any feet.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Maybe the horn going off is of secondary importance, when you consider that the car allows inches of water to leak in and sit in the driver-side footwell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm a bit surprised the squirrels didn't eat through his wiring first. That was a big nest.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For the last couple weeks, my neighborhood has been playing the song of its people, and apparently that song is chain saws and wood chippers. The place is full of large oak trees, which I love. My neighbor had one cut down that was leaning somewhat precariously over his house. I get that. But then several other houses very close by also had extensive trimming and whole trees cut down, culminating with a house behind us having a tree that looked large enough to be 100+ years old and didn't look rotten at all cut down. So fark that guy. But yeah, it's been stupid noisy around here.

And now we're hitting leaf blower season...
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Maybe the horn going off is of secondary importance, when you consider that the car allows inches of water to leak in and sit in the driver-side footwell.



I had a car with this issue.  The best part was the wiring harness that was soaking in water for a few years before I bought the car.  I had to unwrap the wiring harness and replace a bunch of rusting wries.  good times.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Maybe the horn going off is of secondary importance, when you consider that the car allows inches of water to leak in and sit in the driver-side footwell.


Most vehicles don't have the ability to drain unless a body-plug is removed. Trouble is, with that plug removed, water can get in through that hole, and critters can also get in through that hole.

One of the more frustrating design choices is where important electronic controls are placed low.  Like, computers under the seat (thank you Nissan on D21 Hardbody and D22 Frontier trucks) or fuse panels low in the footwells (like this Toyota design) that mean water getting into the vehicle will likely render the vehicle inoperable, or will at least lead to corrosion of the wiring harness.

Ideally you'd want the bulk of the electronics to be as high up as the upper half of the firewall if underhood-mounted, or up inside the dash, particularly on 4x4s where there's a greater chance that the vehicle could end up down into water.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Song of my people, you say?

Dog and Cat Singing Competition
Youtube uV9xxo7CK3E


Her channel is f'ing hysterical and surprisingly informative.  If you love animals, watch a few of them.
 
azxj
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

patrick767: For the last couple weeks, my neighborhood has been playing the song of its people, and apparently that song is chain saws and wood chippers.


My neighbor was launching mortar fireworks at 10pm last night.  What kind of a psycho launches fireworks on a Monday night in October?  What is he celebrating, Columbus day?!?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
as a Vanagon owner, i LOL at this.  at least i have nice cold beer and snacks at the ready for my many mechanical and electrical woes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: FrancoFile: Maybe the horn going off is of secondary importance, when you consider that the car allows inches of water to leak in and sit in the driver-side footwell.

Most vehicles don't have the ability to drain unless a body-plug is removed. Trouble is, with that plug removed, water can get in through that hole, and critters can also get in through that hole.

One of the more frustrating design choices is where important electronic controls are placed low.  Like, computers under the seat (thank you Nissan on D21 Hardbody and D22 Frontier trucks) or fuse panels low in the footwells (like this Toyota design) that mean water getting into the vehicle will likely render the vehicle inoperable, or will at least lead to corrosion of the wiring harness.

Ideally you'd want the bulk of the electronics to be as high up as the upper half of the firewall if underhood-mounted, or up inside the dash, particularly on 4x4s where there's a greater chance that the vehicle could end up down into water.


Who said anything about draining?

The problem is that there are bad seals somewhere on the door, sunroof, firewall, etc. that are letting the water into the passenger compartment in the first place.

The guy just had the car sitting there, it rained, and then when he opens the door to deal with the middle-of-the-night horn, it's full of water.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Song of my people, you say?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uV9xxo7C​K3E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Her channel is f'ing hysterical and surprisingly informative.  If you love animals, watch a few of them.


Why is a beekeeper grooming dogs?  Side-hustle?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.