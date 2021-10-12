 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Cop stomps mans face, gets 3 years. Three years of probation. Now he wants that shortened. Guess which golden girl he is   (krqe.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mistakenly clicked on the poltab. HALP.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Three years of probation?  They really threw the book at him, didn't they?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Leading line of article: "roughing up a suspect"

Then I learned that kicking someone in the face is just "roughing them up."
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Due to the position of cops being able to testify to get others thrown into prison for years or even executed by the state, I be happy for such a betrayal of the law to throw out every case he was involved on and throw him in prison for life. With extreme power to destroy and take life should come much greater penalties for breaking them.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

erik-k: Leading line of article: "roughing up a suspect"

Then I learned that kicking someone in the face is just "roughing them up."


Just some boys will be boys hijinks, really.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*3 years probation
Left out the important part, Subby.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Abolish the police
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: I mistakenly clicked on the poltab. HALP.


Nah, it's just normal everyday news.
Just facts, where cops are crooked and the "justice" system is racially biased to favor whites.
But if you're afraid of reality, I don't blame you.
Bury your head in the sand and just say everything you don't like is "politics".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Abolish the police


Nah, let's just have good police who do their jobs like they are supposed to, and don't commit crimes.
That's what 90% of the citizens want.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
exiledonline.comView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh this one gets better. Click the links at the bottom of the article.

The former officer is suing pretty much EVERYONE in civil court in response to this.

Guess he's choosing to burn as many bridges as possible here. Including other officers/deputies
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The judge said that "the defendant will be better able to provide for his family if he wasn't in custody". Well no farking shiat, but that doesn't mean that he deserves to be free. This is just one of the reasons why cops are getting assassinated.
 
meathome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Abolish the police


Yeah dude. Because that's worked in every situation where the police were, for one reason or another, removed from the situation.

Even the Gauls knew that without the Romans (as horrible as they were), things would have been much worse without them enforcing the rules of society. One of them literally wrote a book about it that's still used by sociologists as a great example of how society tends to operate.

2000+ years later and we're not much more evolved, judging by our behavior.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Teddy Brosevelt: Abolish the police

Nah, let's just have good police who do their jobs like they are supposed to, and don't commit crimes.
That's what 90% of the citizens want.


When I make the the statement "abolish the police", it has an unwritten follow-up: and replace them with actual professional law enforcement instead of knuckledragging Nazi thugs with assault rifles, tanks and immunity from the laws they are supposed to enforce.  I choose to leave it unwritten because right wingers and libertarians get their panties all atwist when they read it and their impotent follow-up attacks on me make me smile.

/I'm not implying you are either of the above panties-atwist groups
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

erik-k: Leading line of article: "roughing up a suspect"

Then I learned that kicking someone in the face is just "roughing them up."


Amongst other options.

"Roughing up"  is not a minor thing. People get hurt or dead
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meathome: Teddy Brosevelt: Abolish the police

Yeah dude. Because that's worked in every situation where the police were, for one reason or another, removed from the situation.

Even the Gauls knew that without the Romans (as horrible as they were), things would have been much worse without them enforcing the rules of society. One of them literally wrote a book about it that's still used by sociologists as a great example of how society tends to operate.

2000+ years later and we're not much more evolved, judging by our behavior.


See? I've already got one babbling about Romans and Gauls 🤣
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meathome: Teddy Brosevelt: Abolish the police

Yeah dude. Because that's worked in every situation where the police were, for one reason or another, removed from the situation.

Even the Gauls knew that without the Romans (as horrible as they were), things would have been much worse without them enforcing the rules of society. One of them literally wrote a book about it that's still used by sociologists as a great example of how society tends to operate.

2000+ years later and we're not much more evolved, judging by our behavior.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Counterpoint
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: meathome: Teddy Brosevelt: Abolish the police

Yeah dude. Because that's worked in every situation where the police were, for one reason or another, removed from the situation.

Even the Gauls knew that without the Romans (as horrible as they were), things would have been much worse without them enforcing the rules of society. One of them literally wrote a book about it that's still used by sociologists as a great example of how society tends to operate.

2000+ years later and we're not much more evolved, judging by our behavior.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 596x327]

Counterpoint


i mean, what have the romans ever done for us?
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: Due to the position of cops being able to testify to get others thrown into prison for years or even executed by the state, I be happy for such a betrayal of the law to throw out every case he was involved on and throw him in prison for life. With extreme power to destroy and take life should come much greater penalties for breaking them.


Yup, one of the lawyers I follow on YouTube says the same, lawyers, judges, and cops are given positions of extreme power and trust and so when they break it they should face harsher punishment than your average person when they misbehave or abuse their power.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess which golden girl he is

www2.bfi.org.ukView Full Size


/amidoingthisright?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Eli WhiskeyDik: I mistakenly clicked on the poltab. HALP.

Nah, it's just normal everyday news.
Just facts, where cops are crooked and the "justice" system is racially biased to favor whites.
But if you're afraid of reality, I don't blame you.
Bury your head in the sand and just say everything you don't like is "politics".


No. I meant that seriously. It's like a bunch of name calling toddlers over there.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish very bad things on that pig.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People who are put into positions of power and authority should have more responsibilities and suffer stronger punishments when they shirk those responsibilities. Somehow, we've instead decided that those people have fewer responsibilities and need to be handled with kid gloves.
 
