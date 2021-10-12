 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Bad news, everyone: You can no longer add a ground-up baby aspirin to your three-times-a-day hamburger regimen to ward off a heart attack   (nbcnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad, Stroke, Myocardial infarction, Aspirin, daily low-dose aspirin, Thrombus, Blood, heart health, higher risk  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 1:59 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just replace that with another hamburger then.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No sh*t. Yeah, but it was literally the least anyone could do and sold a lot of Aspirin.

America's favorite kind of solution.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It actually talks about not starting it when you're over the age of 60, people I like to call "bleeders."

It may still help if your doctor says it can, but in more limited circumstances.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I skip the aspirin and just add ground up baby to my burgers.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Newer studies that informed the latest task force recommendations found that for most healthy people, the risk of bleeding caused by aspirin outweighs the benefits of preventing blood clots."

Until next months' study published in Coin Flip Investigations, featuring an 'Urr! Coffee bad again!' insert.

I'll stick with it, thanks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Had my heart attack in 2006. Every day since then I've been taking two baby aspirin a day.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a real shame, especially considering all the time people following the advice to take daily low doses of Aspirin spent exhaustively researching the ingredients of Aspirin and reviewing all available science on its long-term benefits toward the reduction of heart attack and stroke risks. You'd have thought that all those hours spent confirming the safety of this particular intervention before choosing to accept it would have led to some questions being raised about its actual efficacy, but I guess not. Just goes to show you never can tell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Newer studies that informed the latest task force recommendations found that for most healthy people, the risk of bleeding caused by aspirin outweighs the benefits of preventing blood clots."

Until next months' study published in Coin Flip Investigations, featuring an 'Urr! Coffee bad again!' insert.

I'll stick with it, thanks.


Considering my blood is thick as oil, I'll keep popping aspirin and arginine and citrulline
 
Resin33
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like I fall into the still needs to take it pool.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Had my heart attack in 2006. Every day since then I've been taking two baby aspirin a day.


You never forget your first!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That's a real shame, especially considering all the time people following the advice to take daily low doses of Aspirin spent exhaustively researching the ingredients of Aspirin and reviewing all available science on its long-term benefits toward the reduction of heart attack and stroke risks. You'd have thought that all those hours spent confirming the safety of this particular intervention before choosing to accept it would have led to some questions being raised about its actual efficacy, but I guess not. Just goes to show you never can tell.


What I want to know is why did they stop making Rapid Release Bayer in the purple box. Anyone know? That stuff was awesome
 
pointfdr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
double bacon cheeseburgers 3 time a day is a balanced diet!
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: Had my heart attack in 2006. Every day since then I've been taking two baby aspirin a day.


Another 2006 alum!  I started with a full aspirin and only recently reduced that to 2 baby aspirins.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
what if i do it because i like the taste.
 
Dry Spell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not with that attitude you can't.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My parents are going to be upset if they have to eat a carrot instead of taking pills.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Had my heart attack in 2006. Every day since then I've been taking two baby aspirin a day.


I am glad you have not had another heart attack but you may be going into tiger repellant territory.
 
the Mole of Production
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What I want to know is why did they stop making Rapid Release Bayer in the purple box. Anyone know? That stuff was awesome


They had to. Bayer necessities.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Newer studies that informed the latest task force recommendations found that for most healthy people, the risk of bleeding caused by aspirin outweighs the benefits of preventing blood clots.

Heart disease is the "silent killer", so it's difficult to know who is truly healthy or not without regular checkups. If, like most Americans, you can't or won't get an annual physical, then this latest medical advice is pretty much worthless to you. You're probably also overweight, so it may be better to assume that you're unhealthy and should keep taking the aspirin.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/gutted
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khitsicker: what if i do it because i like the taste.


Ewwwwwww
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the Mole of Production: waxbeans: What I want to know is why did they stop making Rapid Release Bayer in the purple box. Anyone know? That stuff was awesome

They had to. Bayer necessities.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No Longer? Who was still recommending this for people without a cardiac/stroke history?
 
freidog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A daily low-dose aspirin has long been recommended for heart health, but an influential panel says it's no longer beneficial.

A daily high does of whiskey is still... eh?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This story brought to you by Plavix, for reasons.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drwiki: No Longer? Who was still recommending this for people without a cardiac/stroke history?


Nevermind. USPTF. US guidelines are always a little different from ours for some reason.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pointfdr: double bacon cheeseburgers 3 time a day is a balanced diet!


Lizzo, you fark?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: steklo: Had my heart attack in 2006. Every day since then I've been taking two baby aspirin a day.

Another 2006 alum!  I started with a full aspirin and only recently reduced that to 2 baby aspirins.


Am I the only one who has figured out a baby aspirin is just a regular one chopped into quarters, which is much cheaper?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Baby aspirin and eggs, will we ever really be sure of their health benefits?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ignoring the heart attack side of Aspirin for a sec....

"A review of randomised control trials showed that doses between 75 and 300 mg daily reduced overall cancer incidence by 12% after three years and also demonstrated a 33% reduction in mortality and 25% reduction in the incidence of colorectal cancer with a median follow up of 18.3 years."

But don't take it. Bad, naughty Aspirin!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Pocket Ninja: That's a real shame, especially considering all the time people following the advice to take daily low doses of Aspirin spent exhaustively researching the ingredients of Aspirin and reviewing all available science on its long-term benefits toward the reduction of heart attack and stroke risks. You'd have thought that all those hours spent confirming the safety of this particular intervention before choosing to accept it would have led to some questions being raised about its actual efficacy, but I guess not. Just goes to show you never can tell.

What I want to know is why did they stop making Rapid Release Bayer in the purple box. Anyone know? That stuff was awesome


All the bleeding.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the latest study or determination is usually incorrect

college kids want to make a name for themselves

doesn't mean they're competent
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.