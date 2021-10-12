 Skip to content
(CBC)   Get your Club Z cards ready, Canada - Zellers is back from the dead   (cbc.ca) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
VINTAGE ZELLERS COMMERCIALS (1980s-1990s)
Youtube 3qliVsR-4Ng


Don't get my hopes up, Burlington. That town has let me down more than any suburb of Toronto ever should.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I went a couple weeks ago. As the article says, it's a small popup on the second floor, very little there. They had some nice hoodies, but none in my size.

I forgot my Club Z Card.

//Zellers Store 119 alumni
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There was a Zellers beside my high school.

I would go there to buy batteries for my Walkman. I have no idea what brand they were, but Zellers had a 4-pack of AA batteries for $1, which was ridiculously cheaper than Energizer or Duracell or any other battery brand.

Sure, they didn't last as long, but even two of those cheapo AA batteries would last a few weeks, maybe longer because I was very stingy about not using fast-forward and rewind.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Read that as Z car.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why bring something back that was crap in the first place?  They had the messiest stores around.  Boxes were opened, no prices on things, etc.  There's a reason they are not around anymore.  (Besides the morons at TArget).
 
