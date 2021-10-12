 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Woman left feeling dirty and with a broken home after Golden shower   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Re-re-re-repeat
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this keep happening to this woman?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R Kelly is out on bail?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't Blue Ice or a piece of Skylab.
 
Damnhippyfreak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I want to know is what someone in Golden did to earn the wrath of the divine. Between the record heat, wildfires, and now this, someone's trying to smite them.
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wasn't sure what to do so I called 911 and, when I was speaking with the operator, I flipped over my pillow and saw that a rock had slipped between two pillows."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it never actually hit the ground, is it still, technically, a meteor?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Repeat article you all are saying? That sucks, since this is a funny headline.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the meteorite ok? That's what really matters
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Question: who actually now owns the meteor and approximately what is it worth?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thought Trump was banned from b.c.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why does the article seem.to imply that the dog started barking before the meteorite hit?
 
muphasta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: Question: who actually now owns the meteor and approximately what is it worth?


Value was my first thought. She may have unknowingly won the "natural disaster lottery".
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wegro: Why does this keep happening to this woman?


You can say that again!
 
drgullen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's probably selling it on eBay now.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Little known fact; the Vatican has one of the best meteorite collections in the world.
 
